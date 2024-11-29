Norway showed their class and clinical edge as they overpowered Northern Ireland by a 4-0 scoreline in the first leg of the Euro 2025 play-off at Inver Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-fancied visitors – who have a plethora of high-profile players in their ranks – were on a different level to lead 3-0 at the break but Northern Ireland were improved thereafter and should be proud of their second-half display.

With the difficult task in mind, Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby elected with a 5-4-1 formation as they aimed to contain the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norway held a 16-1 aggregate lead from the last three games between the sides and they hit the front with just seven minutes on the clock.

Norway players celebrate after making it 4-0 against Northern Ireland at Inver Park

A free-flowing move between Karina Saevik and Emilie Woldvik resulted in a cross being converted by Norway skipper Caroline Graham Hansen.

Moments later, Norway spurned another big chance as hesitant defending by Northern Ireland resulted in Frida Maanum shooting wide on the turn.

The early goal was a major setback for Northern Ireland and the visitors' class told as they went 2-0 ahead on 14 minutes. A cleared header by Natalie Johnson landed at the feet of Tuva Hansen who dispatched into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norway, ranked 16th in the world, stretched their lead once again on 26 minutes as Guro Reiten and Graham Hansen linked-up, with the latter shooting between the legs of Jacqueline Burns.

Northern Ireland’s Simone Magill with Norway’s Mathilde Harviken

The first chance of the game for Northern Ireland arrived on 28 minutes as Johnson – who plays her club football at Nottingham Forest – arrowed off target from 30 yards.

Northern Ireland survived a few scares to get in at half-time trailing by three goals and Oxtoby shored up the midfield by bringing on Chloe McCarron at the interval as Danielle Maxwell made way.

The hosts were far more competitive in the early stages second-half and got closer to their Norwegian counterparts who continued to dominate possession and territory, with a lonely Simone Magill being starved of any real service as she lead the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Norway seized upon a mistake to grab a fourth on 67 minutes as a corner kick delivery was dropped by Northern Ireland ‘keeper Burns, allowing Brighton defender Guro Bergsvand to find the back of the net through a sea of bodies with a close-range finish.

Natalie Johnson of Northern Ireland during this evening’s game at Inver Park

Maanum, who has been in regular goalscoring form for Arsenal, was the next to try her luck but her deflected strike was duly gathered by Burns.

Barcelona star Graham Hansen thought she had secured a hat-trick as she showed quick feet inside the box but her low effort fizzed by the far post.

The visitors failed to add to their 4-0 lead ahead of the second leg in Oslo next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, McKenna, Dugdale, McPartlan, Rafferty, Magill, Maxwell (McCarron ‘46 mins), Wade (Bell ‘83 mins), Holloway, Andrews (Halliday ‘62 mins), Johnson.

Subs Not Used: Norney (GK), Schofield, Burrows, Mason, McDaniel, Wilson, Beattie, McLaren.

NORWAY: Fiskerstrand, Hansen (Lund ‘62 mins), Bergsvand, Engen, Boe Risa (Kielland ‘76 mins), Saevik (Hegerberg ‘62 mins), Graham Hansen, Reiten (Iidhusoy ‘76 mins), Woldvik, Harviken, Maanum.

Subs Not Used: Panengstuen (GK), Mikalsen (GK), Ostenstad, Mjelde, Jensen, Tvedten, Joramo, Tandberg.