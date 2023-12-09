Number of Irish League matches called off on Saturday following pitch inspections

A number of Irish League matches scheduled for Saturday have been called off following pitch inspections.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has left some grounds unplayable across the country with Dergview’s Championship home clash against H&W Welders at Darragh Park confirmed to be off.

Knockbreda’s encounter with Newington will also have to be arranged, as will Coagh United versus Limavady United in the Premier Intermediate League.

Dollingstown’s meeting with Moyola Park has been called off after a pitch inspection on Saturday morning, but there was better news for Portstewart’s trip to PSNI as it will go ahead.

Warrenpoint Town vs Queen’s University will also proceed after Milltown passed an 11:30am inspection.

Irish League matches called off after pitch inspections (as of 11:30am, 09/12/23)

Dergview vs H&W Welders (Championship)

Knockbreda vs Newington (Championship)

Dollingstown vs Moyola Park (Premier Intermediate League)

Coagh United vs Limavady United (Premier Intermediate League)