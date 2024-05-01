Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says his side should have been awarded a penalty in the defeat to Institute

The Premiership side are a goal down heading into the second leg on Friday night at the Ballymena Showgrounds as Daniel Lafferty's wonder strike has given Institute a slender lead.

United enjoyed a bright start in the walled city as Fraser Taylor’s low effort came back off the post but they failed to put their stamp on the game until the last 15 minutes as Noah Stewart and Sean Brown were denied after a late rally by the visitors.

However, Ervin was left frustrated that the Sky Blues weren't awarded a penalty before Lafferty's stunning opener as Brown's cross appeared to strike the hand of Caoimhin Porter inside the box.

"I don't think there was much between the two teams," said Ervin.

"A wonderful strike from Daniel Lafferty obviously wins it for them but it's only half-time.

"I don't think we did enough to win the game, I think a draw would have been a fair result.

"In the first-half, the first 25 minutes we started really bright, a high tempo, got behind them quite a lot and caused them problems down the sides but then they came into it.

"We got in at half-time at 0-0 and we asked the boys to step it up a little bit but we didn't come out of the blocks in the second-half, certainly not until the last 15 minutes where we played at a high tempo and put them under a lot of pressure.

"I thought they tired but we didn't punish them.

"The one thing I will ask is how the linesman on the far side didn't give a penalty. I've watched it back three times and it's a stonewall penalty kick.

"When you come to big games like this you expect the men in charge to get the big decisions right and that's a huge decision that they didn't get right.

"The linesman is on that side - how does he not see it?

"There's a lot at stake and you expect the officials to get the better decisions right.

"Evan (Boyce) and his linesman at the far end, I haven't had an explanation but I'd love to know why it wasn't given."

The introduction of striker Johnny McMurray gave United an added impetus in a search of an equaliser and the Sky Blues had their opportunities to level the tie as Stewart, Brown and Michael Place were all guilty of failing to find the back of the net.

With that in mind, Ervin knows his side will have to be ruthless in front of goal on Friday night to preserve their Premiership status.

He added: "Earlier on in the season we didn't create any chances.

"That was our big, big problem but towards the end of the season we started to score, so it's going to have to be the same on Friday night.