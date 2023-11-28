Old Firm: Rangers and Celtic tickets for away fans were most expensive in Champions League

​Celtic and Rangers were found to be the most expensive clubs to visit on average for away fans in last season's Champions League.

Rangers players applaud supporters following a recent UEFA Europa League Group C match at the Ibrox Stadium

Average prices for supporters visiting Celtic Park and Ibrox hovered just below the 70-euro UEFA price cap set for away tickets in Europe's premier club competition - 69.45 euros at Celtic and 68.85 at Rangers.

A Football Supporters Europe (FSE) press release said the cost of away tickets in the Champions League and UEFA's other club competitions remains "stubbornly high", and that there was significant variation between countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Away tickets were sold at the price cap at more than 18 per cent of Champions League matches last season, with the average away ticket price in the 2022-23 competition being 47 euros (£41).

FSE found 12 of the 32 teams in last season's Champions League group phase charged the maximum away ticket price of 70 euros at least once during the season.

Rangers did so twice, Celtic three times and European champions Manchester City did so on six occasions. Despite that, City were the eighth-cheapest club to watch in the Champions League, with away tickets averaging at just over 40 euros.

Tickets were sold at the Europa League's 45-euro price cap at a quarter of matches in that competition, with the average away ticket price just under 30 euros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away ticket prices in Germany were more than 20 euros cheaper than the competition average, with standing sectors a big contributor to this and some tickets priced as low as 15 euros.

Only one game in Germany was found to be charged at the away price cap, compared to 16 in Spain, 10 in Italy and nine in England.

FSE executive director Ronan Evain said: "It is FSE's firm position that clubs have a responsibility to reward the loyalty of travelling fans and to facilitate affordable pricing, especially considering the increase of revenue for all clubs during the next UCC cycle.

"We will be monitoring this season's away ticket prices closely and continue to drive this message with UEFA and stakeholders."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 70-euro price cap for the Champions League was introduced by UEFA in 2019 after clubs were charging as much as 119 euros to away supporters at matches in the 2018-19 season.