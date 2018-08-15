Oliver Norwood glad to be at Sheffield United

Oliver Norwood is glad his proposed transfer to Hull City collapsed earlier this summer, confirming he would rather play for Sheffield United instead.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder made the admission after joining Chris Wilder’s side on loan until January, when the move will become permanent.

Norwood’s first appearance for his new club is expected to come against a team which spent most of the close season attempting to sign him before Wilder stepped into the breach.“They did try to sign me,” the Northern Ireland international said.

“They tried quite hard but this is football, it is business. They couldn’t get the deal done and Sheffield United did.

“To be honest, I would much rather have come to Sheffield United than go there, if I am honest.”

A member of the Albion squad which finished second in the Championship two years ago, Norwood secured his second successive promotion after spending last term on loan with play-off winners Fulham.

Speaking at the Steelphalt Academy, he revealed United first expressed a desire to sign him several months ago before resurrecting their interest following Lee Evans’ sale to Wigan Athletic on Friday morning.

“This was a move we had spoken about earlier in the summer,” Norwood, who was born in Burnley explained.

“It was a deal the club wanted to do. At the time, there was no vacancies, as such. Then, an opportunity arose to move a player on and he was straight on the ‘phone.

“I was sold straight away. A big thing for me is moving back up north. I have been down south for four years and I enjoyed my time but I am a northerner.

“Every chance I got, I would be coming back up here. I love it in the north.

“This is an opportunity to join a club going in the direction this one is and the football that is being played, plus the team here.

“This club feels a good fit. I want to be in a dressing room with a good camaraderie.”