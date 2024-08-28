Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has paid tribute to Jonny Evans, calling the defender “one of our greatest”.

Evans announced his decision to retire from international football yesterday.

The 36-year-old Manchester United star earned 107 senior caps with Northern Ireland, with only Steven Davies, Pat Jennings and Aaron Hughes playing more games for their country.

O’Neill said: “Managing Jonny has been an absolute privilege. He is one of our greatest players as his 107 international caps clearly shows.

“Jonny always showed great leadership but also great humility and always looked out for the rest of the squad.

“He always loved playing for his country and we will miss his quality and presence in the games ahead.

“He has achieved so much in the game and our fans, like I do, will have many fond memories of him wearing the green and white shirt.”

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood said Evans had ‘earned the right’ to be called a Northern Ireland legend.

“Jonny brought joy to the hearts of all Northern Ireland supporters as the team qualified for the Euros in 2016 and he played in all four games at the finals,” he said.

“As the fourth player to reach 100 international caps, he affirms his right to be considered a Northern Ireland legend.

“For my part, I was impressed at his influence both on the pitch and off the pitch as a model to which younger internationals should aspire.”

Evans made his senior debut aged just 18 years and 246 days in Northern Ireland’s now famous 3-2 win over Spain at Windsor Park on September 6, 2006.

His final appearance for Northern Ireland at senior level was in a friendly against Spain in Mallorca back in June.

Evans was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the King’s Birthday Honours List last year for services to football in Northern Ireland.

On September 27, 2022, in a UEFA Nations League game against Greece in Athens, he donned the captain’s armband as he became only the fourth player to make 100 appearances for Northern Ireland along with fellow centurions Davis, Jennings and Hughes.

Born in Belfast and raised in Newtownabbey, the former Belfast High School pupil began his distinguished playing career in the youth set-up at Manchester United in 2004.

During almost a decade as part of United’s first team he won the UEFA Champions League, three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FIFA World Club Cup.

Evans signed for West Bromwich Albion in August 2015 before switching to Leicester City three years later. He won the FA Cup with the Foxes in 2021.

He returned to Manchester United for a second spell at the start of last season and won the FA Cup with United back in May, completing the milestone of winning every major trophy with the club. Last month he signed another one-year deal with the Red Devils.

He captained his country during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign in 2023 and first wore the armband in a friendly against Scotland back in March 2015.