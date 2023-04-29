Tiernan Lynch's men face Coleraine at The Showgrounds, just a week after getting their hands on the Gibson Cup for the first time in club's history.

Thomson, who joined Larne in the January transfer window from Derry City, is already looking ahead to the Champions League qualifiers next season and wants to taste more glory with the east Antrim side.

"If you're happy only winning one trophy then this isn't the place for you," he said.

Joe Thomson (wearing blue) is aiming for further glory during his time at Inver Park.

"We want this every year whether it's the cups or leagues, and we want the European night.

"We'll enjoy the celebrations now and take it from there and attack all competitions next season.

"The Champions league qualifiers will be special.

"You grow up dreaming of playing on nights like that.

"We'll look forward to the draw. We've earned the right to enjoy it, hopefully we can go and do well and give a good show of ourselves."

The energetic midfielder is one of four Scottish players at the club and hasn't ruled out further additions crossing the Irish Sea to play at Inver Park.

"There's four of us here at the moment, but there could be more next season you never know," he added.

"This seems to have been a good route that we've gone down.

"Everybody is pulling together in the one direction, you don't get here with just 11 players, it has been a squad game.

"I think you've all seen that every week with the boys we're bringing on that can constantly change a game.

"I came in after a couple of results that weren't great, so I was just trying to help the team get back on track.

"I knew how much quality that was already here, thankfully we've added to that with not just me but the other lads as well.

"It's been a positive as we've not been beaten in the league since then.