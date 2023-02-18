Both teams were in action through the week as Coleraine missed a bagful of chances in a 1-0 success against Newry City, with Philip Lowry netting a last gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Glenavon for the Crues.

Those results saw Coleraine leapfrog their opponents into fourth spot in the Premiership standings ahead of today's clash.

There has been very little to choose between the two sides this season as Crusaders won the first meeting at The Showgrounds, with the Bannsiders avenging that defeat with a success of their own at the same venue.

Coleraine's Lyndon Kane (right) and Crusaders' Gary Thompson during a Premiership clash earlier in the season

"They've been super all season and really, really good at Seaview," said Kearney.

"They're right up there amongst it like ourselves, so it'll be a good game.

"It's a big game for both clubs and one that we'll look forward to.

"We know in the past it'll take a really big performance and given Crusaders' home form, we'll probably have to go up a gear.

"We made it hard for ourselves on Tuesday night but I can't get away from the quality of the performance and I said that to the players.

"The most pleasing aspect and people will lament the amount of chances we missed, but we created loads and that's the most important thing.

"You've got to be there to miss them and by God we did that.

"Thankfully it didn't cost us but the challenge is to go out this afternoon and create close to that level of chances again.

"I think if we do that over the course of the season, we'll score more than we miss."

The Bannsiders were without eight players through injury or suspension on Tuesday and Kearney is hopeful of having a few bodies back at his disposal.

However, the Coleraine manager was quick to praise members of his squad who have 'carried the can' in recent weeks, and in particular, Eamon Fyfe who was handed his first Premiership start in the win on Tuesday night after his January move from Dundela.

"We had a few back out on the pitch pre-game and we'll gauge it from there for this afternoon," he continued.

"We're not a big squad, we never have been, but we've a lot of quality in the squad.

"On Tuesday night, we were down to 12 or 13 fit players, but the 11 who played the game showed the quality that we were still able to field.

"It's important that other people who are in the team at the minute carry the can and they've done that.

"I thought even the likes of Eamon Fyfe, making his first League start on Tuesday night, I thought he led the line really well and showed a lot of good touches.

"Ideally, we would just like that bit of depth back.

"It's a three-game week and all that goes with it, so it's important to try and share the load."

