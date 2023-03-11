The Bannsiders boss knew there would be a transition period for his squad as several long-term members left - whilst Dean Jarvis, Michael McCrudden, Kieran Farren, Lee Lynch, Jack O'Mahony, Conor McDermott, Andy Scott and Eamon Fyfe all made the switch to The Showgrounds.

Despite an inconsistent start to the campaign, Coleraine have found their feet and reached the BetMcLean Cup final, as well as embarking on a 14-match unbeaten run in the Danske Bank Premiership.

A first Gibson Cup title since 1974 might be out of reach for Kearney's squad this year, but the Bannsiders’ supremo has been impressed with how his new recruits have gelled throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Oran Kearney will be hoping to lift the BetMcLean Cup for a second time as Coleraine manager tomorrow afternoon.

"People talk of cycles in terms of three or four years but our cycles are a lot longer than that," he said "We tend to stick with what we know and trust rather than constant wholesale change.

"We're very pleased both on and off the pitch with what we've got in this transition.

"Ideally this summer it'll be back to normal where it'll be a couple in and a couple out and we want to be smart about how we do that.

"We're really happy and you can see that on the pitch as all the new signings have added to us massively.

"All in their own way have big futures for the next couple of seasons.

"I hope to be ahead of where we thought we might be.

"Whether I like it or not, the length of time I've been in the job at Coleraine I don't have time for a year or two, I can't go back to a cycle like my first cycle.

"That first cycle involved two or three seasons of mediocrity, of waiting for young players to come through, and then getting our two or three seasons that we wanted.

"I'm not a mug. I have a fair understanding that I wouldn't get the time to do that again so it's a different animal now.

"With that I've got to make sure – like we've done this season, and I'm delighted – the manner of us this year and the way that we've got it so quickly, we're delighted with the progress that we've made."

The Bannsiders lost out in last year's showpiece as Cliftonville came from two goals down to take the trophy back to Solitude in extra-time.

That heartbreaking defeat would have a say in the rest of Coleraine's season as they struggled to find any momentum thereafter.

However, Kearney stressed that his side still have plenty to play for regardless of the final outcome at Windsor Park tomorrow.

"I'm not saying last year the players had an excuse but we were pretty much in sixth place last year," he added.

"I don't think we were ever going to get beyond that.

"Everyone knew it and the only thing that we were holding on to was killing time to get to the play-off.

"I just feel that this year has a totally different feel to it - third, fourth, second are still well within our grasp, particularly when you go top six and everybody plays everybody.

"It's so important we focus on, not just on this final but on a really strong finish in the league."

Coleraine have failed to score in any of the three league meetings between the two teams this season.

However, Kearney is full of belief his side can lift the trophy for a third time in the club's history if they produce a performance for the full 90 minutes.

"We aren't concerned we haven't scored against them this season – they haven't scored against us in two so I don't think there's a huge amount there." he argued.

"The games have all been really tight.

"When you take it out of that league structure and into a final it'll be totally different again.

"The big focus for us is performance.

"We're in it long enough now and been in enough finals now thankfully where it's performance-driven, it's all about delivering a performance on the day.

"Last year, we delivered a performance for about 75-80 minutes but it wasn't enough.

"This year we've got to go the whole hog and get a performance for 90 minutes."

Coleraine welcomed back Conor McKendry and Kieran Farren from injury in Tuesday night’s derby win against Ballymena United at The Showgrounds.

Jamie Glackin is also set to be available after the midfielder’s appeal regarding a 10-game ban was rescheduled to the end of the month.

However, despite having a small squad, the ex-St Mirren boss admits he is fully comfortable utilising several members of the club’s U20 panel.

“The team has nearly picked itself in recent weeks,” he confessed.

“We used to be a squad of 20 or 21 players but I would say from next year, it will be down to a squad of 19 due to money and everything else.

“Only 11 players can start, seven on the bench, that's 18.

“If you have one misfortune you're down to naming the likes of Corey McLaughlin or Luca Doherty, or some of these young players, on the bench.

"People would look and think 'oh, they're not as strong'.