Coleraine boss Oran Kearney is hoping that the return of Matthew Shevlin and Conor McKendry from suspension will help the Bannsiders’ cause in front of goal.

Star striker Shevlin made his return from a three-match ban during Monday night’s scoreless draw at home to Glentoran.

McKendry, who was named as the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association Player of the Month for October, would be forced to sit out the visit of Warren Feeney’s side after accumulating five yellow cards.

However, the pair are set to reunite in the attacking areas for Coleraine this evening as they make the journey to face champions Larne.

Oran Kearney will be hoping for goals from Matthew Shevlin (left) and Conor McKendry after the pair recently served suspensions

"It’s not even the goals and assists Conor produces, it's the possibility he brings to get you up the pitch and into the final third,” said Kearney about McKendry’s absence on Monday night.

"A lot of times our chances in the final third weren't brilliant on Monday and Conor is someone who helps us to get into those areas and he's been very big for us this season.

"It's great to have him back and Matthew who was out for three games.

"We've tried to keep Matthew as fresh as possible and it's been a frustrating two-and-a-half weeks for him.

"It's great to get him back out there and hopefully he can now kick-on.”

Coleraine were largely second best for long periods in the first-half on Monday night but almost stole three points at the death as Shevlin misfired when he looked certain to find the back of the net.

Despite admitting his side failed to produce a performance in front of the Sky Sports cameras, Kearney was pleased to see his team register a point by not conceding.

He added: "I think we were absolutely better in the second-half than we were in the first.

"Credit to the Glens, they made it tough for us in the first-half but I think we compounded that by making things tough for ourselves in relation to some of our choices and decisions.

"I think the key thing was getting in 0-0 at half-time and we hadn't conceded.

"There have been too many times this season where there's been a soft goal conceded here and there off the back of a poor half.

"I just thought to a man at the back that Gareth Deane was solid and Kieran Farren was really, really good.

"It takes all sorts on different weeks to get results and performances in this league.

"When we hold off and continually don't breach in our end, it gives us that opportunity to score.

"I felt there were other opportunities there for us but I just think we were reckless moving forward, our final ball, our final choice, right down to those chances, it probably epitomised the frustrating night it was."

The Bannsiders will assess the fitness of the energetic Lyndon Kane who had to be withdrawn late in the second-half on Monday night.

“You hit this stage of the season where there will be a lot of players not playing 100% fit and carrying wee aches and pains, and Lyndon is no different.

"He’s carried a wee ache into the game and aggravated it into a tackle.