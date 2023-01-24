News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Oran Kearney delighted to once again talk about in-form Matthew Shevlin

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has saluted the development of Matthew Shevlin after the marksman topped the goalscoring charts by netting a brace in the weekend draw against Cliftonville.

By Johnny McNabb
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

The 24-year-old hit a quickfire double for the Bannsiders at Solitude on Saturday to make it 21 goals for the campaign – just one shy of his total last season.

"He was frustrated at half-time as he felt everything was up around his neck...but he keeps working,” said Kearney after his side’s draw in north Belfast. "That's the good thing about him, he'll not down tools or feel sorry for himself.

Hide Ad

"Up until 60-odd minutes it maybe hadn't been a good day for him from a team perspective.

Coleraine's Matthew Shevlin
Most Popular

"The majority of actions he had were generally good, it was just a frustrating half.

"To me that's the sign of a good striker.

Hide Ad

"You have to have that mindset that you have to be ready to take your opportunities whenever they come along in the game.

"I just think Matthew has grown in all aspects in how he's viewed at the club and he took that responsibility on well.

Hide Ad

"We speak about Matthew regularly and I’m delighted we keep speaking about him regularly.”

Coleraine are now unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions ahead of tonight’s visit of Carrick Rangers to The Showgrounds.

Hide Ad

With the Bannsiders firmly in the hunt for the Gibson Cup, Kearney believes this year’s champions will be worthy winners whoever comes out on top.

"I've been about the league for a long time and every year we say this season has the hallmarks to be the best ever,” said the Coleraine manager. "It keeps doing that.

Hide Ad

"And at the end of every year you wonder how it could get any tighter.

"But it keeps doing it.

Hide Ad

"We've had two very tough games with Carrick already this season.

"They didn't play at the weekend either, which is not necessarily a worry of mine.

Hide Ad

"But you're into that ‘three-game week’ scenario and they're coming into it fresh.

"Stuart (King, Carrick boss) has done a great job and he's signed well again in January.

Hide Ad

"And we will need to be right at it if we're to get anything from the game.”

CliftonvilleBannsidersBelfastColeraine