McCann, who played for the Bannsiders for two seasons between 1999 to 2001, will replace long-serving Trevor McKendry in the dugout after the Bushmills man decided to retire from the game at the end of the last campaign.

McCann is no stranger to football circles both north and south of the border after having played for the likes of Derry City, Cliftonville, Ards, Finn Harps, Omagh Town, Institute and Newry City.

The 51-year-old has been a coach at Derry City, Finn Harps and most recently Cliftonville, where he left following Paddy McLaughlin's decision to move to Derry City as an assistant manager.

Kearney also lost Paul Owens from his backroom staff as the former midfielder took the reins as Limavady United manager in November last year.

“Marty and I had a long chat last week and it was all football for about two hours which shows his enthusiasm,” he said.

“After we lost Paul and Trevor, we wanted to bring in a top class coach and I feel we have done that in Marty.

“He’s got a good pedigree after working at other clubs and once Paddy left for Derry City, I had my eye on bringing Marty here.