The visitors would take the lead on 20 minutes as Daniel Larmour pounced on a loose ball from a corner to fire past Rory Brown.

A second goal would arrive just before the half-time whistle as Adam Lecky was brought to ground inside the box by Lyndon Kane, allowing Jordan Forsythe to net from 12 yards.

Coleraine had plenty of possession and territory but failed to overly test Johnny Tuffey throughout the 90 minutes.

Coleraine midfielder Jamie Glackin (left) pays close attention to Crusaders ace Stewart Nixon at The Showgrounds

"We are really disappointed with the two goals we conceded which were basically started from their own goal-kicks," Kearney said.

"It was basic things that we've done really which is slightly frustrating.

"As a whole - and we said it on Tuesday - the performance was more important as we told the players we had four 45 minutes to get ourselves ready for the play-offs and we can't waste any of it.

"I didn't feel with the ball that we wasted any of it. I lost count how many balls went across the box and it had the feeling that if we got one goal, then we would probably go on and score a few."

Kearney gave more first-team opportunities to teenagers Alfie Gaston and Senan Devine who were part of the successful Northern Ireland Centenary Shield success.

He remarked: "I thought Alfie Gaston was again really good and it's been a week for him, so him and Senan Devine coming off was nothing to do with how they played.

"You knew they were going to run out of steam at some point, so you didn't want to make the subs and hang them out to dry on a very warm day.

"I thought they were two bright sparks and they've trained really well this year and it's great to see that next batch coming through.