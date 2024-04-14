Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a scoreless first-half on the Ballycastle Road, the hosts would pounce on an error by Glentoran as Fuad Sule's pass was seized upon by Matthew Shevlin. The striker still had a lot to do as he rolled his marker before firing beyond the reach of Aaron McCarey on 55 minutes.

Another Glentoran mistake would lead to Coleraine's second as Luke McCullough failed to look at who was behind him and his back pass sent Shevlin through on goal who found the back of the net.

Glentoran would halve the deficit through Patrick McClean's close-range finish but Coleraine held firm to make it seven games unbeaten.

"It was a good performance again in tough conditions," said Kearney.

"It just seems to be that the wind turbine is on every week at the moment.

"Particularly in the first-half, we were pinned in for moments of it but showed good resilience that we would expect to see.

"In the second-half, we've taken our opportunities when they've come.

"It was brilliant by Matthew.

"More importantly, we've mentioned it after the game but the work ethic in and around the front six to hunt and force the errors for the opportunities were so important.

"I thought the whole six worked hard and well all day today and it was that bit of hunting which created those chances.

"When Matthew gets in there, they are two great finishes."

Kearney’s men had four players involved in Northern Ireland’s recent successful Centenary Shield campaign and he hailed the latest development line at his disposal after handing a Premiership debut to 16-year-old Aidan Tejada.

Unfortunately, the midfielder’s afternoon would come to an early end after he failed to recover from an early knock sustained in a heavy tackle.

He commented: "We've got three or four cracking players but plenty more.

"But we have three or four who have had the privilege to train with us all season, with Aidan being one of them.

"His development over the course of the season has been superb.

"With the league how it is and the season that's it's been, it makes it very, very hard to throw in those young players without extra stress that's needed.

"We just felt today was a good opportunity to get Aidan out there and we thought it was a game that would have suited him.

"Typical Aidan, he goes into a tackle that others wouldn't and sadly he gets an impact injury which will set him back a few days.

"He will get plenty of more opportunities and hopefully he enjoyed his first taste of it.

"We have a really good cohort probably sitting around 16-years of age at this moment in time.

"A lot of them have played in the Centenary Shield, so we've got good quality there.