The Bannsiders had a two-goal lead safely in their possession through strikes from Josh Carson on 40 minutes and Matthew Shevlin's header on 56 minutes.

However, the visitors would half the deficit with around 15 minutes remaining as Lee Newell netted a spectacular strike from distance.

Coleraine still have scars from letting a two-goal advantage slip in a recent draw against Dungannon Swifts but there would be no sense of deja-vu this time around as Andy Mitchell settled matters with a third on 90 minutes.

Andy Mitchell celebrates his goal against Newry City with strike partner Matthew Shevlin

"We have good experience in there so we settled down quickly to make sure there wasn't a grandstand finish or that carnage at the end," Kearney said.

"We were burnt at Dungannon a few weeks ago and you don't have to shout on or say that to the players and you hope an experience like that lives long in the memory for days like today.

"I thought how we managed the last 10 or 15 minutes of the game was really good.

"They stuck to their guns and you've got to give them credit for that.

"I've watched them a few times this season and even last week they gave Glentoran game and we knew they had that spark and they wouldn't lie down.

"I just felt we were a bit lacklustre at 2-0 where we had two or three great opportunities to go and kill it off.

"For a big part we always look for a performance and we've probably played better this season but ended up with a draw or a defeat.

"It's simple, it's men's football and the result precedes everything."

Kearney also paid special tribute to Mitchell who continues his recovery after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He added: “The key thing for us and the medical staff is that he's not missed a single session since pre-season and his own sessions.

"The fact we are able to keep him injury free, it would be catastrophic at the minute to do a groin or a hamstring which would rule him out for eight weeks.

"Getting back to training just takes time and we've tried to be fair to him as possible by giving him starts here and there, as well as coming off the bench.

"The signs are there as every week at training he looks a yard sharper and the legs are starting to come more and more.”

The Bannsiders chief also alluded to a big change at half-time which saw his players ditch their blue home top for their gold away one.

“A kit clash was a concern at half-time,” he continued.

"We had quite a few players from both teams to be fair who mentioned it throughout the first-half and coming off at half-time.