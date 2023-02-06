The Bannsiders led 2-1 with just a matter of minutes to go but conceded in second-half stoppage time as Jamie McDonagh met Levi Ives’ cross at the back post.

The Reds would go on to prevail on spot- kicks but Kearney believes the match wouldn’t have got that far if he had the two ball carriers available at his disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glackin missed out through suspension, whilst McKendry was absent through injury.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney

“We are not down to the bare bones as such but we were missing two or three big players for us,” he said. “Whether or not they started or came off the bench, it’s a 14 or 15-man squad, especially when it goes to 120 minutes.

“Hand on heart we probably ran out of a bit of steam in extra-time, although we had a wee flurry where we nearly won it, but I felt we died a bit in the first period.

“We needed bodies then to come on and we just lacked those couple of (ball) carriers and energisers which would have allowed us to see it out.

“I think if you have those players available then the game doesn’t go the distance because you don’t see that onslaught at the end where they get their goal as we could negate that. We got penned in for a minute or two and it caused us.”

Kearney was full of praise for his side’s desire after trailing to Rory Hale’s early finish.

“I don’t like the fact we have come here three times now in quick succession and gifted them a one or two-goal head start,” he added. “However, we have shown great character and resilience to get ourselves back into three games in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t and won’t query any aspect of that because the boys have been brilliant. If you have the courage to hit a spot-kick then you’re entitled to miss them and that’s how it works.

“I’m delighted with how we’ve progressed and the run we’ve been on but we will recharge the batteries. We will feel sorry for ourselves over the weekend and everything that goes with it but we’ll freshen up again for Saturday.”

IRISH CUP DRAW: Ballyclare Comrades v Ballymena United, Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts, Crusaders v Glentoran, H&W Welders v Larne.