In what would be a cagey affair between the two sides, a lack of goal mouth action meant the points would be shared despite the woodwork being hit by both teams in the second-half.

The Bannsiders had lost for the first time in the Premiership on Tuesday night at Carrick but Kearney remarked that he simply wanted his players to hit the required performance levels, which in his opinion, they did at The Showgrounds rather than seeking a reaction of sorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I think we got a response from the defeat against Carrick.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney was pleased to see his side return to the required performance levels

"To be honest, it wasn't even about a response, it's more of there's an expectation and a level and to be fair to the lads, they usually chin that bar.

"I think all that Tuesday showed was that they're human and nothing else.

"Tuesday night has been and gone and the important thing was returning back to the level where we have been in recent seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be fair, to a man, I don't think we could have asked for anything more today.”

Coleraine have been without influential striker Matthew Shevlin in recent weeks, as well as midfielder Josh Carson through injury.

Kearney remained coy as to when he could call on the services of the pair once again as he will have Jamie Glackin back at his disposal after missing the Larne draw through suspension.

"I don't know and there's no point me saying otherwise,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to have a look on Monday night and see where we are with bodies.

"They are all niggly ones which you hope will clear up soon.

"The ankle is holding Matthew Shevlin back and it's not 100%.

"He's such a vital player for us and I'm happy to take a hit for three or four games like we have rather than putting him out there and he keeps breaking down.