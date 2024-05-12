Marty Smith will be leaving his position as the manager of Coleraine U20s, the club has confirmed

Smith ends a five-year spell with the Bannsiders after helping the club win the NIFL Academy League at U16, U18 and U20 level.

Furthermore, the Londonderry man was in charge of the club’s U18 side when they became the first team from Northern Ireland to compete in the UEFA Youth League, where they beat FK Pobeda in the first round before losing out to KRC Genk.

Smith’s achievements also include helping County Londonderry win the Premier Section at last year’s SuperCupNI tournament.

However, the lure of managing at senior level is now top of Smith’s agenda and Kearney says he can understand the 38-year-old’s decision to make that step.

"Marty and I have had a couple of good chats about the best plan forward in terms of where he sees himself,” he said.

"If he wanted to stay in the development side of the game, he is in the perfect job but there comes a point where you've got to bite the bullet in terms of moving into senior football.

"The easiest thing for us to do would have persuaded Marty to stay but we wouldn't be doing him any justice.

"We currently have a strong cohort of young players making the breakthrough into the first-team and it's important that we can produce some of our own.

"Marty is the final part of that so-to-speak and it's a great testament to him and all the coaches at the Academy that we have so many in and around the first-team at present."

With the help of coaches at all levels of the club, Smith played his role in several members of the Academy making their step-up to the first-team in recent years, including the likes of Patrick Kelly, Luca Doherty, Senan Devine, Alfie Gaston, Ciaran O'Hara, Sam McClintock and Aidan Tejada.

Smith said of his departure: "I've had an unbelievable five years at the club. I've been privileged to work at one of the biggest clubs in the country and play a part in developing some top young talent.

"Winning the league title with under 16s, under 18s and more recently under 20s and also leading the club in the UEFA Youth League will be major highlights for me and will always hold special memories. The friendships and relationships I have built with many people linked to and within the club is something that I won't forget.

"I wish Oran, the players and everyone at the club the very best going forward. I won't be a stranger at The Showgrounds.

"I'm looking forward to a fresh challenge, wherever that may be, but I will also be keeping a keen eye on events at Coleraine.