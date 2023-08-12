Like on their opening day win against Ballymena United, the Bannsiders would fall behind to an early setback as Andy Hoey netted for the hosts with just two minutes on the clock.

However, Coleraine emphatically responded two minutes later as Conor McKendry finished off a sweeping move before Andy Mitchell found the back of the net on 25 minutes as he rolled the ball into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kearney's men would spurn chances thereafter to double that advantage, and whilst they weren't at their fluid best in the second half, they would also miss a penalty as Dean Jarvis' spot kick was saved by Beraat Turker.

Coleraine made it two wins from two and boss Oran Kearney believes their second half performance failed to match their first

Loughgall would still prove to be a threat at the other end as Pablo Andrade and Caolan Loughran had chances for Dean Smith's side but Coleraine held firm.

"The first half was probably right up there with the best of us and I don't think we hit the same heights in the second half," Kearney said.

"I think a bit of that was self-inflicted and a bit of that was you knew Loughgall on their first night here weren't going to go without a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the second half they had a right go of it and we could have made it easier for ourselves with a couple of finishes and a penalty, but overall, we had to see it out as a 2-1.

"You wouldn't want to see your side falling behind but it's nice to see that character and that response.

"It took us 10 or 15 minutes in the first game to bounce back but tonight we were right up and at it again.

"I thought some of the stuff we played in the first-half and some of the chances we created was right up there with the best of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's about being that little bit more clinical and when we have those purple patches, that we really punish."

Kearney took time to give individual praise for Mitchell who has had a tough start to his time at the club due to injuries.

"It's brilliant for Andy," he added.

"It's been a long hard for him and frustrating for him, supporters and everybody.

"Just as the season was ending he got the all clear and the operation done, he's put in a mountain of work in the last 12 or 14 weeks and got a few games behind him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I still think he'll need a few more games to get right back up to speed but it's a lovely move, great movement and a lovely finish."

The Bannsiders are on the road yet again on Tuesday night as they face Carrick Rangers and Kearney highlighted the good business done by counterpart Stuart King in the summer transfer window.

He explained: "Stuart has signed really well and it's always a tough game.

"He strengthened again from last year and it's never an easy game.