Oscar Cortes has agreed a long-term switch to Rangers from French side Lens

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Oscar Cortes after the Colombian winger did enough to impress Philippe Clement before his loan stint from Lens was wrecked by injury.

The 20-year-old initially joined the Ibrox club in January and made seven appearances prior to undergoing surgery on a season-ending muscular issue he sustained in the 2-1 win at Kilmarnock on February 28.

Cortes has now signed for Rangers on a fresh one-year loan deal from Lens, with an agreement already in place for the Ibrox club to buy him in the summer of 2025 on a four-year contract through to 2029.

“I am delighted to be able to stay at Rangers,” the attacker told Gers’ website as the deal was announced on Monday.

“It was an honour and privilege for me to join the club in January and I was enjoying my football under the manager and playing alongside my team-mates.

“Sadly, the injury ended my season early, but I have been working hard and I am excited to help the team and play in front of the wonderful fans again soon.”

Cortes made four starts and three substitute appearances at the start of his previous loan stint, with the Ibrox side winning all seven matches he was involved in.

“I am really pleased to have Oscar coming back,” said manager Clement.

“He was a big asset to the squad when he came to the club and he showed the qualities that attracted him to us.

“Oscar suffered a setback, but he has worked tirelessly during his recovery and I am sure all of the fans are looking forward to seeing him again next season.”

Cortes moved to Lens last summer from Millonarios in his homeland. Rangers’ director of recruitment, Nils Koppen, expects the Colombian to flourish at Ibrox.

“Oscar’s Rangers career started brightly and he showed the technical ability, pace and goal threat he carries,” said Koppen.

“He was unfortunate to miss the final few months of the campaign, but we believe he can be an important player for the team going forward.

“He has really loved being at the club and we feel he will get even better when he is fully fit again working under the manager and his coaching staff.”