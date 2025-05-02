Cliftonville chief Jim Magilton will be eager for more trophy glory during today's Irish Cup final against Dungannon Swifts

Jim Magilton is hoping the big-game experience within his Cliftonville squad can help make all the difference in today's Irish Cup final showdown against Dungannon Swifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds will contest their third major final within a year after lifting the Irish Cup 12 months ago, before going on to be triumphant in the BetMcLean Cup in March.

Big games are more often than not settled by "big moments" and Magilton firmly believes he has players within his ranks who are capable of bringing the trophy back to north Belfast for a second successive year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It's all about managing the group in the build up and keeping everyone on an even keel.

"The push to secure seventh brings you back down to earth and players will be nursing knocks as well as making sure others get the minutes they need.

"It all comes down to the day and the best players love the pressure.

"They handle it in a different way, they train for it and are focused on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When Joe Gormley came off the bench in the League Cup final he was adamant he was going to score a goal, and I think we've one or two more who feel the same way.

"We're going to have to be heavily reliant on that and we'll have to bring the trials and tribulations a cup final brings.

"I think the League Cup final helped us massively as a lot of young players got to see what it was like to play for Cliftonville in a final and the support and noise we bring to a final.

"We have great experience in the changing room to deal with that and we have to focus on the game, because that's what it's all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've a level-headed group that will certainly sort that out."

A lot of the pre-match talk before last year’s final was how the Reds hadn’t tasted glory in the Irish Cup since 1979.

However, that was put to bed as Ronan Hale’s brace guided Cliftonville to a 3-1 win against Linfield at the National Stadium.

There is a different expectation this time around as Cliftonville know they will qualify for Europe if they can be victorious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even the build up to last year's final there was a lot of noise and talk about it, but I wasn't really too obsessed about it at all,” Magilton added.

"The passage to the final was so tough for us, then to face Linfield in the final, which hadn't happened in so many years.

"So it was all about trying to get the boys really focused on the game. When you look at the game as a whole, Linfield were so good in the opening 30 minutes and it took us a bit to get into the game.

"We also lost two players in the first half, so you couldn't have written the script for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To win the game in the manner that we did then Ronan's two goals, it was special.”

Cliftonville are set to be cheered on by a sell-out Red Army and Magilton acknowledged how their support can make a huge difference.

He further revealed how he has spoken to current Carrick Rangers boss Stephen Baxter about leading a team into back-to-back deciders.

“One hundred per cent, players feed off the fans,” he beamed. “A year ago we had a sea of red and sea of blue. It will be the same this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our supporters love this occasion, the Cup has a special place in their hearts and the noise is really important to us this year because, like last year, we will have trials and tribulations in a game of football.

“You will have highs and lows and the fans can drag us through it. If you show that competitive spirit in a red shirt they will go with you right to the end.

“To go back-to-back would be enormous for us. It would put this group in the history books forever. These games are really difficult, and finals are difficult.

“I can remember watching Crusaders in a final and really wanting to be part of this. I have spoken to Stephen (Baxter) about his experience and will do so again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what is Magilton expecting from the Swifts this afternoon?

"Dungannon are worthy opponents with outstanding players,” he stressed. Rod has done a magnificent job and they deserve to be in the final, but we're looking forward to the challenge.

"The games between the two sides this season have been so tight.

"We won down there, probably unexpectedly as it's a notoriously tough game for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The game at Solitude was another tough game, but they were worthy winners as they played very well in the second half.

"We know the capabilities in their team, technically they are very good, and any time I have seen them at Windsor they have been outstanding.