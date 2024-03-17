Our game and Coleraine's last fixture should both be played at the same time, says Carrick Rangers assistant manager Scott Irvine as battle for sixth spot goes to the final match day
Only two points separate sixth-placed Coleraine and Carrick Rangers for the last top-six berth for the post-split games.
However, due to international call-ups, Carrick Rangers aren't in action next weekend against Linfield meaning Coleraine will rubber-stamp 6th place if they beat Dungannon Swifts next Saturday.
Irvine - who is on media duties due to Stuart King's suspension - believes the powers-at-be should ensure that both games kick-off at the same time, with Linfield's visit to Carrick rescheduled for April 2.
"I don't like the break to be honest," he told Carrick Rangers TV.
"The feeling in there is that it's a bit unfair on us. I think both teams should be playing at the same time if there's something at stake.
"I understand there's internationals and all that but I think our game and Coleraine's should be played at the same with so much at stake because it's massive for our football club.
"For us to not have that opportunity takes that away from it.
"We're disappointed that's the case but it is what it is and we have to do our jobs."
Carrick ensured the battle goes down to the wire after securing a 2-0 win at lowly Ballymena via goals from James Teelan and Nedas Maciulaitis.
The result – coupled with Newry City’s heavy defeat at Linfield – means the Sky Blues still remain two points clear of Barry Gray’s side.
Irvine reacted: "It wasn't the best of games...horrible conditions but it was really professional, particularly in the second half.
"I thought we looked flat in the first-half then James Teelan scored an absolute wonder goal and one he won't forget either.
"I thought we were fortunate going in 1-0 up at half-time but I thought we controlled the game in the second-half, everyone knew their jobs and responsibilities and roles were cemented down.
"We are over the moon with that and it was so important to get a reaction after last weekend's disappointment.
"You build winners on keeping clean sheets and boys are playing hurt like Cameron Stewart who can hardly walk but he dug it in with a proper professional performance.”