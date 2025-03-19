Glentoran boss Declan Devine bemoaned "15 minutes of madness" after his side blew a two-goal lead at home to Larne on Tuesday night.

The Glens looked like toasting success against the east Antrim side as Joe Thomson netted twice against his former club to put them firmly in the driving seat.

In truth, Glentoran should have been out of sight but Larne rallied and halved the arrears when Paul O'Neill stabbed home against his former club just before the hour mark.

On 67 minutes, the visitors were awarded a penalty which was dispatched by Andy Ryan as Glentoran missed the opportunity to extend their lead over Larne in second-place to six points.

The draw meant Linfield were crowned Premiership champions for a record 57th time as they are 19 points clear with just six games remaining to play.

When asked to summarise his thoughts after the game, Devine told Glens TV: "Frustrated, annoyed, disappointed...we had the game in the palm of our hands but we threw it away.

"I think we had eight or nine injuries coming into the game, we had players on the bench who weren't fit enough to come onto the pitch, so there were a lot of players presented with opportunities tonight.

"I thought for large periods of the game we did quite well. We've an opportunity to put the game completely to bed at 3-0, but again, our game management was pretty poor.

"We had a lot of experience on the pitch and we needed to see it out.

"After we scored our second, we came off the game for one reason or another and Larne turned to the screw a little but we have to manage that better. We are disappointed with the two goals we gave away.”

Devine added that whilst his side have only lost once in the league in the last few months, they have been guilty of drawing too many games which they should have won.

He further provided a squad update in terms of injuries as they host Crusaders in Premiership duty on Saturday afternoon.

"We've lost one league game since November at Cliftonville - but we've definitely left points behind and that's something we have to learn quickly,” he continued.

"When you get yourself into really promising positions...you have to stand on their throat and make sure that the three points don't leave your hands.

"Tonight we were a wee bit fragile when we went 2-0 up.

"I'm not sure if we will see anybody back for Saturday but I hope so.

"The list is just incredible...Josh Kelly, James Singleton, Patrick McClean, Danny Amos, Jonny Russell, Cammy Palmer came off at half-time, Jordan Jenkins and Nathaniel Ferris.

"We have a lot of players missing but that presents an opportunity for everybody else.