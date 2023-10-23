News you can trust since 1737
Outrage as Hibernian fans mock Rangers 1971 Ibrox crush disaster and death of Queen Elizabeth

​Rangers have condemned the graffiti and stickers left in the away end at Ibrox after Saturday's cinch Premiership match with Hibernian which mocked the disaster at the stadium in 1971.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 07:51 BST
Nicolas Raskin (right) celebrates with James Tavernier after scoring the second goal for Rangers in the 4-0 win over Hibs on SaturdayNicolas Raskin (right) celebrates with James Tavernier after scoring the second goal for Rangers in the 4-0 win over Hibs on Saturday
Nicolas Raskin (right) celebrates with James Tavernier after scoring the second goal for Rangers in the 4-0 win over Hibs on Saturday

Under 1,000 Hibs supporters were in attendance for the 4-0 defeat and when they left it emerged that some seats had been defaced with the number 66.

The 1971 Ibrox disaster was a crush among the crowd at a Rangers v Celtic game which led to 66 deaths.

There were also photographs of stairway 13, where the disaster occurred, stuck on the seats, with the images accompanied by the words, ‘Stairwell Thirteen – it's the greatest sight that I have ever seen’.

Graffiti also mocked the death of Queen Elizabeth II and supported the IRA.

A Rangers spokesperson said: “Rangers condemns in the strongest possible terms the graffiti and stickers left by a section of the Hibernian supporters at Ibrox this afternoon.

“The Ibrox disaster remains the darkest day in our club's history, and continues to affect a number of families to this day.

“The mocking and celebration of such an event is outrageous, and has no place in any football stadium or society as a whole.

“Rangers will be pleased to work with Hibernian to identify those responsible."

A Hibernian FC spokesperson said: “Hibernian FC is aware of the intolerable graffiti and stickers found in the away end at Ibrox today and condemns the behaviour of the individuals that were involved.

“The club will work with Rangers to identify those responsible and will take the most serious action possible against anyone involved.

“If any Hibernian FC supporter has any information that could assist the club to help identify these individuals, they should contact [email protected] and the information provided will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.”

The game, which was new Rangers manager Philippe Clement’s first at Ibrox, ended in a 4-0 win over Hibernian.

The 49-year-old Belgian was appointed last Sunday as replacement for Michael Beale.

