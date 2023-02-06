The Reds held a slender lead at the break through Rory Hale’s finish but the Bannsiders stormed back as Jack O’Mahony fired home on 53 minutes before Stephen O’Donnell marked his 200th appearance by stabbing the ball in from close range.

Just when the game looked over, however, Cliftonville forced extra-time at the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levi Ives’ cross was lashed home by Jamie McDonagh at the back post.

Cliftonville's Nathan Gartside following Irish Cup success over Coleraine

Chances were at a premium in extra-time, although Coleraine did have a goal ruled out for offside as O’Donnell headed in from a free-kick.

The visitors would only convert one from four spot-kicks as Gartside denied Matthew Shevlin, Aaron Jarvis and Rodney Brown - which allowed Ives to book a quarter-final date at home to Dungannon Swifts.

"It was a typical Coleraine-Cliftonville game,” McLaughlin said. "End-to-end, both sides not resting on their laurels and going for the kill throughout the game.

"It's not a nice way to lose a game.

"We know all about that having lost the League Cup semi-final that way back in December.

"So we understand how the Coleraine players will be feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, luckily enough for us, it was our turn to win.

"And, lucky for us, we had Nathan Gartside in goal.

"Week-on-week with every game that passes Nathan is getting better and better.

"He is more comfortable with his surroundings and the players around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has potential and is closing in on being the top keeper in this division.

"It's important he keeps building on that.

"And I'm glad to see him getting his rewards today because he puts in some hours with our goalkeeping coach.

"He stays behind for extra sessions and is first on the pitch before sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And you can see now he's starting to fulfil his potential of being a top keeper.”

McLaughlin is hoping that home comforts will make all the difference when they host the Swifts in March.

"There are no easy ties when you get to the quarter-finals,” he remarked. "It's cup football against Premiership opposition.

"They are a really good footballing side under Dean Shiels, who has worked incredibly hard to do well down there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've seen what our boys are like at Solitude over the last year and we're selling out games here more than we ever have.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Ives, Addis (Turner, 70), Gallagher (McDonagh, 70), Rr.Hale (Casey, 46), Lowe, Doherty, Gormley, Rn.Hale, Coates, Moore (Parkhouse, 70).

Subs (not used): Doherty, C.Curran, Rocks.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D.Jarvis, Brown, A.Jarvis, Carson (O’Mahony, 46), O’Donnell, Lynch (Fyfe, 103), McDermott (McCrudden, 88), Shevlin, Scott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad