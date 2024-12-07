Matthew Snoddy says Paddy McLaughlin has installed a bit of belief in the Glenavon squad ahead of today's Premiership encounter at home to Crusaders.

McLaughlin will take charge of his fourth game in all competitions since taking the reins at Mourneview Park following the dismissal of Stephen McDonnell.

After starting with defeats to Dungannon Swifts and Portadown in the Mid-Ulster Cup and Premiership respectively, the Lurgan Blues earned a point following a 3-3 draw against Coleraine last weekend.

When asked what McLaughlin has brought to the table in his short spell in charge so far, the experienced Snoddy replied: "He put a wee bit of belief back into us again and it's no secret that everyone's confidence was on the ground.

"The boys were struggling and Paddy's came in and rallied us.

"Training has been magnificent and the boys have reacted really well to it.

"It's going to take time. Paddy doesn't have a magic wand and it's going to take time for him to get his principles in place and the players he wants to get in.

"We have to buy into that and be a part of that.”

Snoddy bagged a last-gasp equaliser last weekend as Glenavon rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 down to earn a deserved point against Coleraine.

Coleraine looked home and dry when Cameron Stewart’s header gave the Bannsiders a 3-1 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

However, David McDaid’s penalty reduced the arrears before Snoddy caused bedlam when he latched onto Michael O’Connor’s lay-off to stroke beyond Max Little for a 95th-minute equaliser.

Glenavon now turn their focus to a Crusaders side who earned a spot in the semi-final of the BetMcLean Cup on Tuesday night after beating Dungannon Swifts.

On the draw against the Bannsiders, Snoddy commented: "I think it was a game of two halves.

"The first-half we just weren't at it and the whole group from 1 to 11 weren't good enough.

"We got in at half-time and Paddy rallied us and to be fair we reacted in the second-half.

"I think a big part of that was the boys coming off the bench. Michael O'Connor, Niall Quinn and David Toure made a big difference and added some bite.