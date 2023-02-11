The Reds travel to Windsor Park in a mouth watering title clash in what will be a busy month for Cliftonville as they also take on Portadown, Larne and Glentoran in Danske Bank Premiership duty.

McLaughlin's men booked a quarter-final place in the Irish Cup last weekend after a penalty shoot-out win against Coleraine and the Solitude supremo believes he needs more heroics from his squad for the challenges ahead.

"We've almost got a split before the split because we play the full-time teams in our next four games with Portadown in there as well," he said.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin takes his side to Windsor Park this afternoon

"We play them now and then again after the split.

"It's a massive finish to the season for us, big asks and big tasks.

"Big games require big names to step forward. Nathan Gartside did that against Coleraine along with the guys who scored the penalties.

"We'll need that every week from now until the end of the season.

"The boys will look forward to it and take the challenge on, and if they keep doing what they're doing sure you never know where it will take us."

After an inconsistent start to the season, Linfield have found their way back into title contention, however, McLaughlin is wary the Blues will be a wounded animal after last weekend's Cup exit to Larne.

Kyle Lafferty is in line to make his debut for Linfield after the Northern Ireland international signed a contract until the end of the season.

"It's a sign of a champion team and champion players that they respond to setbacks," he added.

"That's why they are where they are at.

"It's important that we try to put that recovery back another week.

"It's going to be difficult but we'll go into the game full of confidence with almost a fully fit squad, it's just maybe Rory who'll miss out.

"The rest of the boys will be ready to go come this afternoon."

The Reds are currently four points ahead of the reigning champions in the table and McLaughlin has targeted a little bit more 'breathing space' between the teams after the full-time whistle.

"I'm sure like most everybody looks at Linfield as their biggest challenge, especially away from home," he continued.

"It will be really difficult, but we're on a good run of form at the minute, the boys have been excellent individually and collectively.

"We're going into the game full of confidence and knowing we could put a bit of distance between ourselves and Linfield.

"Even though it's only February it would be nice to have that bit of breathing space because we know they will come strong in the run-in.

"It's another big game and another one to look forward to.

"Hopefully the fans are out in force again and help play their part like they always do because Windsor Park is a really difficult venue to go to.