Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old will be on the opposing side to his cousin Aaron, who is currently starring for the double-chasing Inver Reds.

However, Donnelly - who has scored 10 goals in all competitions for the 'Ton this season - stressed he will treat the occasion like any other game despite playing against the reigning Gibson Cup holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also credited the influence of Ruaidhri Donnelly since joining the club on loan from Glentoran.

Newington will be hoping to cause an Irish Cup upset as they visit Larne this afternoon

"It is going to be a tough game, we are a Championship side competing against a full-time team who are top of the Premiership," he said.

"However, we go there with a lot of hope after beating Dundela and Newry City in previous rounds. We have a game plan in mind and we will be doing our best to try and stick to it.

"I speak to Aaron (Donnelly) regularly but I'll be treating it like any other game and take no notice that he's my cousin. We will both go out to try and win the game for our respective teams and try not to hurt each other too much!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst we play our ‘home’ games at Inver Park, I don’t think that sense of familiarity will have a big bearing on the game.

"Ruaidhri has been top quality since he’s signed and I think he’s got five goals in five games, he has previous experience from playing against Larne which will help us.”

Donnelly's form is sure to alert the attentions of top-flight clubs but the ex-Cliftonville and Glentoran trainee revealed he is happy with his current surroundings.

He added: "I’m delighted with how many goals I’ve scored so far and I won the club’s Player of the Month award for January which was a boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any player will always aim to compete at the highest level they possibly can and I’m not different but I’m thoroughly enjoying my time at Newington.

"Signing here has probably been the best thing I’ve ever done as I’m playing week in and week out in a really competitive league.