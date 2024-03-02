All Sections
Paul Donnelly aiming to get one over cousin Aaron as Newington target Irish Cup upset against high-flying Larne at Inver Park

Newington midfielder Paul Donnelly insists no love will be lost when he comes up against a family member during today's Irish Cup tie away at Larne.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
The 20-year-old will be on the opposing side to his cousin Aaron, who is currently starring for the double-chasing Inver Reds.

However, Donnelly - who has scored 10 goals in all competitions for the 'Ton this season - stressed he will treat the occasion like any other game despite playing against the reigning Gibson Cup holders.

He also credited the influence of Ruaidhri Donnelly since joining the club on loan from Glentoran.

Newington will be hoping to cause an Irish Cup upset as they visit Larne this afternoon

"It is going to be a tough game, we are a Championship side competing against a full-time team who are top of the Premiership," he said.

"However, we go there with a lot of hope after beating Dundela and Newry City in previous rounds. We have a game plan in mind and we will be doing our best to try and stick to it.

"I speak to Aaron (Donnelly) regularly but I'll be treating it like any other game and take no notice that he's my cousin. We will both go out to try and win the game for our respective teams and try not to hurt each other too much!

"Whilst we play our ‘home’ games at Inver Park, I don’t think that sense of familiarity will have a big bearing on the game.

"Ruaidhri has been top quality since he’s signed and I think he’s got five goals in five games, he has previous experience from playing against Larne which will help us.”

Donnelly's form is sure to alert the attentions of top-flight clubs but the ex-Cliftonville and Glentoran trainee revealed he is happy with his current surroundings.

He added: "I’m delighted with how many goals I’ve scored so far and I won the club’s Player of the Month award for January which was a boost.

"Any player will always aim to compete at the highest level they possibly can and I’m not different but I’m thoroughly enjoying my time at Newington.

"Signing here has probably been the best thing I’ve ever done as I’m playing week in and week out in a really competitive league.

"I will certain relish competing against Larne as they have some of the best players in the country and it’s always great to test yourself.”

