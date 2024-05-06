Limavady United Paul Owens celebrates with his family after lifting the Premier Intermediate League title. Picture: NIFL

United claimed this year's Craig Memorial Cup with a 3-0 success against Portstewart, before winning the North-West Cup on penalty kicks versus Institute.

The major highlight would come in the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League as Limavady finished first to win the title and claim promotion to the Playr-Fit Championship.

Owens previously managed Limavady across a three-and-a-half year period, winning the Premier Intermediate League, IFA Intermediate Cup and Craig Memorial Cup treble in a memorable 2016/17 campaign.

He would then move into the backroom staff at the Coleraine Showgrounds in 2018 under Oran Kearney, where the Bannsiders competed in Europe and won the BetMcLean Cup.

However, the lure of becoming a manager yet again would be too hard to turn down as he returned to the Limavady hotseat in November 2022, with another treble being added to the trophy cabinet this season.

"It was a massive decision at the time but when you're a manager you have no time to dwell on things which helped," he said. "It's been hard since I've come back.

"There've been plenty of sleepless nights and it really does take over your life.

"It was a tough decision to leave Coleraine but the board at Limavady outlined their plans and they've stuck to their word.

"Everyone works hard behind the scenes and I'm really proud of the whole club.

"We had a great transfer window last summer and it's been a squad effort but the most pleasing thing has been improving the players who were already here.

"We have previously had a light squad here but we now have a very healthy panel, everyone has played a part and this season will live long in the memory."

Owens has been able to recruit experienced campaigners since coming back to United in the form of ex-Coleraine trio Ian Parkhill, Graham Crown and Joe McCready, plus several others.

He believes the current blend of experience and youth at the Rathmore Road outfit has paid dividends and how winning the Craig Memorial Cup on Boxing Day paved the way to land two further trophies in the months ahead.

"I remember when I came back we lost to Bangor and then played Ballymacash Rangers and Gareth Tommons who was playing for them at the time said it was like playing against boys and I had no issues with that," he remarked. "We came up short in terms of reaching a play-off spot and I wanted to bring in experience to raise the standards both on and off the pitch which they all have.

"A lot of the young boys hadn't won a trophy by the time we played Portstewart in the Craig Memorial Cup final and I challenged them to step-up which they did as I felt they were ready.

"I think we won seven games in a row after that which showed they had a taste of success.

"We were then behind in the North-West Cup final against Institute but we managed to send the tie to penalty kicks and won it which was a big scalp."

United's form in the Premier Intermediate dipped around March but they rallied thereafter to win seven out of their last eight games to win the division and clinch promotion.

Owens says that whilst expectations will have to be lowered as they step up a league, they still have their eyes firmly set on achieving as much success as possible amid a growing support from the local community.

He remarked: "Whilst it was nice to have the three trophies at the club this year, we know it might not happen next season.

"Staying up is the main aim but I want to challenge myself against the best managers in the division.

"We know it's a step-up but I'd like to think we can finish higher than 10th and give it a real go.

"We've done well against Championship sides recently and the players have got a taste of that.

"We saw that over 1200 people attended a match between Bangor and Portadown at that level recently, so that's a big motivation as that's where you want to be.

"The title lifting day was a great satisfaction with how well it turned out.

"We had so many kids and families there and players spent so much time signing autographs and posing for photographs which is what you want.

