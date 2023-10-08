People are quick to forget how much Oran has progressed the club, says marksman Matthew Shevlin as the striker helps Coleraine down Glenavon
and live on Freeview channel 276
After the Bannsiders had lost their last two games heavily against Cliftonville and Crusaders, some negativity would garner within sections of the Coleraine support.
However, Oran Kearney's men would ensure there wouldn’t be a hat-trick of defeats after recovering from an early Jack Malone goal to record a 4-1 win against Glenavon.
"It's a testament to how well we've done and how well Oran has improved the club in the last few years," Shevlin said when asked if there was a crisis after the two heavy losses.
"People are quick to forget how Oran has progressed this club from what it used to be.
"We are a victim of our own success in the last few seasons.
"The Cliftonville game shocked us as much as it shocked everyone else.
"We never recovered from that for the game against Crusaders last Saturday.
"We got punished for that as well and it was just a bad week for us."
The result means Coleraine move up to 6th in the Premiership standings and Shevlin believes the table shows there is very little to choose from between all the teams in the division.
"We are level on points now with Glentoran after today,” he added.
"We've gained points on Larne and we are now only six points behind second at the end of the day.
"People are talking about a crisis but we will hang in there, look to build a bit of momentum heading into next week and hopefully we can get another advantage next week.
"We would prefer to have a clean sheet but to be fair it was a great strike early on from them.
"Josh did well to get us back in the game and we needed that before half-time.
"Thankfully, in the second half we showed our class and quality to go on and win the game comfortably."