Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the Bannsiders had lost their last two games heavily against Cliftonville and Crusaders, some negativity would garner within sections of the Coleraine support.

However, Oran Kearney's men would ensure there wouldn’t be a hat-trick of defeats after recovering from an early Jack Malone goal to record a 4-1 win against Glenavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a testament to how well we've done and how well Oran has improved the club in the last few years," Shevlin said when asked if there was a crisis after the two heavy losses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Shevlin scored his sixth goal of the campaign in the 4-1 home win against Glenavon

"People are quick to forget how Oran has progressed this club from what it used to be.

"We are a victim of our own success in the last few seasons.

"The Cliftonville game shocked us as much as it shocked everyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We never recovered from that for the game against Crusaders last Saturday.

"We got punished for that as well and it was just a bad week for us."

The result means Coleraine move up to 6th in the Premiership standings and Shevlin believes the table shows there is very little to choose from between all the teams in the division.

"We are level on points now with Glentoran after today,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've gained points on Larne and we are now only six points behind second at the end of the day.

"People are talking about a crisis but we will hang in there, look to build a bit of momentum heading into next week and hopefully we can get another advantage next week.

"We would prefer to have a clean sheet but to be fair it was a great strike early on from them.

"Josh did well to get us back in the game and we needed that before half-time.