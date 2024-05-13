Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists winning is their only option at Tottenham as they seek to reclaim the advantage in the final week of the Premier League title race.

The trip to north London, where City have lost in their last four Premier League visits, offers the opportunity to open up a two-point gap over Arsenal at the top of the table heading into Sunday’s conclusion and keep hopes of an unprecedented fourth successive title in their hands.

A comparison of the two clubs’ recent form – City have won seven in a row and not lost in the league since early December while Spurs’ victory over Burnley on Saturday was their first in five outings – seemingly points to only one outcome.

But Guardiola said the game was not without jeopardy.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side will not win Premier League if they do not beat Spurs

“It’s obvious. We have just one option: win the game. We travel for that,” he said.

“I felt from what happened in the past with the way we were playing against Liverpool (in their epic title races) I said ‘Either we win, win, win or it will be over’.

“I had the feeling to beat Arsenal is so difficult because they make very good things in all departments and are difficult to beat so if we have the chance for it to depend on us we have to use it.

“I have a theory as a manager that what we did yesterday is over. The mindset is easy because if we don’t win, we don’t win the Premier League. We have the last chance away to give the chance at home (to West Ham on the final day).”

Guardiola brushed off their previous problems at the Tottenham stadium and stressed the chance to make history would not make things any more difficult for his side, considering the experience they have garnered from three successive title wins and being pushed to the line by Liverpool a couple of times previously.

“Many times we have played really good and not been able to score and win the games,” he added.

“You have to do something special, exceptional, and it has never happened in the Premier League we have to do it this time.

“Now is the time to do it otherwise Arsenal will be champions.

“The right tension and focus has to be there. If we play these games relaxed, it’s a big problem.”