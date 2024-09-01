Kieran Offord celebrates his match winning goal against Carrick Rangers at Seaview

Crusaders chief Declan Caddell said he was pleased with his side's victory but not the performance against Carrick Rangers at Seaview.

The Hatchetmen would recover from a one-goal deficit to pick up all three points after a quick-fire double in the second half.

The visitors would take the lead inside the opening 15 minutes as Curtis Allen pounced to fire into an empty net after Johnny Tuffey parried Danny Gibson's effort.

In truth, the first half was devoid of any real creativity as neither 'keeper was overly tested.

Crusaders equalised on 63 minutes as Jarlath O'Rourke's superb cross was headed in at the back post by Daniel Larmour.

Stuart King's side were then left shell-shocked two minutes later as Jordan Forsythe's through ball was on the money for Kieran Offord to find the back of the net.

Caddell said after the game: "Performance? No. Result? Yes, 100 per cent...at the end of the day we got three points.

"The first half, for me, was a non-event...we didn't wake up, didn't come out, didn't get going whatsoever in the first 45 minutes.

"As coaching staff and myself you've got to look at that and make those changes to get something out of the game.

"Thankfully, the last 45 we were so much better, we created opportunities...it was like a flip of the first half.

"The main thing is we got the goals and, looking at the game, come the end of the game they put us under a wee bit of pressure.

"But the boys dug in, defended resolutely, so happy with the points but not happy with the performance."

Caddell has taken 10 points from a possible 12 during his time in charge so far as he fills the massive void left by long-serving boss Stephen Baxter.

When asked if he was pleased with that return, the former Crues midfielder stated: "You have to be happy (with 10 points from 12).

"The points dropped were against Cliftonville...either team could've snatched them, we'd a couple of chances, they'd a couple of chances.

"The main thing is we're not conceding a lot of goals, we look very solid defensively.

"And we will create chances with the players we have on the pitch.

"So you bank it (10 points), that's the first month, then you move on.

"It's going to be very, very busy the next few months.

"The main thing is we're building.”

Offord’s contribution in front of goal has hit most of the headlines for Crusaders so far this term but Caddell was pleased to see another player find the back of the net.

"Dan (Larmour), to be fair, would get those (goals) regularly the last couple of years,” he continued.

"The last three weeks it's only been Kieran scoring so, for me, it's pleasing to get someone else on the scoresheet.

"We'd other opportunities today we could've put away, other players...but you have to be happy with the three points.