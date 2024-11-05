Crusaders players celebrate Philip Lowry's late winner against Coleraine at Seaview

Philip Lowry’s 90th-minute effort earned Crusaders a comeback victory against Coleraine in the second round of the BetMcLean Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine held the half-time lead in north Belfast as Murray’s cross on the left-hand side was headed into the net by Matthew Shevlin for his 13th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

However, Crusaders ensured their name would be in the hat for the third round draw as Lowry equalised on 47 minutes as the midfielder’s strike from 18 yards took a big deflection and sailed over the head of Rory Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a grandstand finish at Seaview as a free-kick delivery by O’Rourke found an unmarked Lowry at the back post and he did the rest by picking his spot into the far corner.

In a fast-paced start at Seaview, Coleraine had two brilliant chances to take an early lead as Jamie McGonigle hit a tame effort wide, before the same player hit off target after Jacob Blaney lost his footing when on the ball.

Crusaders - who were looking to bounce back from the north Belfast derby loss to Cliftonville - had attacking intent of their own as Kieran Offord's header was palmed away by Rory Brown, before Malachy Smith's strike from distance hit the top of the crossbar.

A goal was coming and it was Coleraine who hit the front on 17 minutes as McGonigle and Connor Murray combined to cross for Matthew Shevlin who headed in his sixth goal in his last three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite falling behind, Crusaders kept going and should have levelled on 26 minutes as Offord and Philip Lowry cut Coleraine open with a clever one-two, but the on-loan St Mirren star failed to keep his attempt below the crossbar.

Moments later, Crusaders were denied yet again as Nixon sent Jarlath O'Rourke through on goal but the full-back's attempt was kept out by Rory Brown.

Before the break, Dean Shiels' men had two chances to strengthen their hold of the game as Tuffey showed his athleticism to deny Murray's strike from the edge of the box, with Ciaron Harkin hitting a low effort inches by the far post.

Coleraine have only kept four clean sheets in all competitions and Crusaders ensured it wouldn’t be five as they drew level on 47 minutes. The ball was worked out to Lowry at the edge of the box and the midfielder’s effort took a deflection and looped over Brown and into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second-half failed to have as many chances as the first as Nixon’s header was held at Brown, whilst at the other end, Coleraine substitute Rhyss Campbell hit a shot straight into the gloves of a grateful Tuffey.

Jordan Stewart – who netted the winner when the two sides met in league action last month – tried his luck from distance but his ferocious strike was tipped over the bar by Brown.