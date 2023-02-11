The attacker made a comeback from injury last weekend as Crusaders edged out Bangor to book a place in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup.

Kennedy suffered a knee injury against Glentoran back in August but his return will be a timely boost for Stephen Baxter's men for the run-in as they host Dungannon Swifts this afternoon.

"It is a huge plus having Ben back," Lowry said.

Philip Lowry is hoping the return of Ben Kennedy will be a major boost for Crusaders.

"For me, he's the top man in the league and I know that might be biased.

"I thought last year he was unplayable and he's in that bracket with Conor McMenamin.

"It's about managing his condition and getting him back.

"He's got a few minutes here and he's our talisman, so the sooner he's back firing the better for everyone.

"Controversy seems to follow us and it was farcical against Glentoran.

"You just want to get back out there and put things right."

Lowry netted a brace in the win at Bangor to make it 17 goals for the season in all competitions.

That haul made it his best ever scoring season and he was quick to thank fellow midfielder Jude Winchester for setting up both goals.

"I do remember scoring a few at Linfield one season - but I won't argue with Marshall Gillespie regarding statistics," he joked.

"When you go on a run like this, it's hard to get off it and the two goals fell for me nicely and I'm happy to slot them away.

"The main thing was to help the team get through to the next round.

"Jude has set me up for quite a few of them and I enjoy playing with him.

"He is a really talented player and is very easy on the eye.

"The first one I thought I was offside but I like that run between the two centre-halves and I managed to slot it under the 'keeper after a decent first touch.

"The second one Jude put it on a plate for me and I just had to bend it out right around the defender.