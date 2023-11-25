"I could have treated the situation in a different way and first let him sign a contract before I let him play or start.

​Philippe Clement concedes Rangers have to step up in levels as the challenges increase following the recent international break.

Northern Ireland international Ross McCausland on show for Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

The Belgian boss has impressed the Gers fans by winning six and drawing once in the seven games since taking over from Michael Beale last month.

Rejuvenated Rangers, eight points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic with a game in hand, face Aberdeen at Pittodrie tomorrow in the league before the two sides meet in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park next month - and there are other difficult fixtures looming such as deciding Europa League games and a trip to Celtic Park before the January winter break.

"We have to step up," said the Ibrox boss, who welcomes back Rabbi Matondo from a knee injury and John Souttar from a muscle problem, but midfielder Ryan Jack is a doubt with an unspecified injury, with playmaker Nico Raskin and forward Kemar Roofe still unavailable. "We have 12 games in 37 days.

"If we want to keep the same results we have to step up, there is no other choice.

"It is also what I want. I don't want players who are satisfied and think that is their level, I think in this group with a lot of work and a lot of concentration, they still can grow a lot as a team and as individuals.

"That is what they need to show now these next five-and-a-half weeks and it is going to be game by game.

"I hope we can win 12 games, that is my goal.

"I hope we can win the next 40 games, I want to win every time - but I have been really disappointed with that in my career up until now, it has never happened.

"I know there will be bumps on the way and we just need to focus, first on Aberdeen."

Clement has "a good feeling" about the prospect of Ross McCausland signing a new deal at Ibrox.

The 20-year-old winger was handed his first Northern Ireland cap during the international break, just days after making his first start for the Light Blues at Livingston.

McCausland's contract ends next summer but Clement has "no idea" if other suitors are interested.

He said: "That's always something for the player and his agent. We're talking with him about a new contract. I have a good feeling around that, but it needs to be on paper first.

"I could have treated the situation in a different way and first let him sign a contract before I let him play or start.

"I didn't do that because I know how important Glasgow Rangers is for Ross.

"After his game against Livingston and the good performance, he got also the international call.

"That's also because he started a game. I think we're on the right way and I have total trust that it's going to be a positive story."

On speculation that former Rangers winger Ryan Kent could be returning to Ibrox on loan in January from Fenerbahce, whom he joined last summer, Clement said: "I will never go into rumours because it's no use. I will speak about players in the building.”