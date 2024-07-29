Rangers manager Philippe Clement

Rangers manager Philippe Clement claims they faced a tougher task than Celtic to mould their squad for the new season.

But he is confident his side can make a good start to the campaign while they complete their “rebuild”.

Rangers added mainly inexperienced players to their squad after Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Jon McLaughlin moved on at the end of their contracts and Abdallah Sima’s impressive loan spell came to an end.

Celtic’s transfer activity has been limited to the goalkeeping department and they also saw loan players Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo leave, although both could return.

But the champions appear to be in a better place going into the launch of the William Hill Premiership season this weekend, when Rangers will visit Hearts on Saturday before Celtic host Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Clement told Sky Sports News: “We know theirs (Celtic’s) is a small renovation with a few details and they can build on their core, and we have a big rebuild.

“So let us first make a good foundation of this rebuild and let us build our house in the next couple of weeks, the next couple of months, to make it much stronger. And then it will be much stronger than it was six months ago.

“We had an older squad, we had also six players leaving for free who were end of contract. So there is still a lot of work to do.”

Clement feels the recent addition of Czech Republic winger Vaclav Cerny on loan is a major step forward.

“We are still very busy in the transfer market. I am very convinced Cerny will be a really important signing,” he said.

“The recruitment team has been working hard together with us and the board. Everyone is aligned about what to do but of course the ‘when’, you never have control totally about that.

“It’s about yourself, the money you have, it’s about the other players, the other teams, when players become free, or if they can come free. Those things you don’t control.

“Everyone is working really hard and I am convinced we can make a good start to the season and I feel a lot of hunger in this belly.”

Clement recently hinted he had received a reality check over his initial expectations over the club’s scope to sign players, which he had formed when he was appointed in October last year.

But he has stressed that this is partly a natural process of learning about a new club.

“You step into a club and you don’t know the club well, you don’t know the squad well, you don’t know every detail about every contract,” the Belgian said.

“So for me it was a big surprise to have six players out of contract. And we had some we wanted to keep but they took another way because they could earn much more money somewhere else.