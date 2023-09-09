Picture Special Sports Direct NIFL Premiership league: Crusaders Strikers' play Sion Swifts

News you can trust since 1737
Crusaders would be keen to beat Sion Swifts after they had dumped them out of the Irish Cup. Both teams are in the upper section of the Sports Direct NIFL Premiership league and both would be keen to capture all 3 points..
By Michael Cousins
Published 9th Sep 2023, 08:27 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 08:29 BST

The visitors started stronger and their number 9 Kerryanne Brown caused havoc in the midfield with her strong runs. For the first 20 minutes Maddy Harvey-Clifford was the busier keeper. However, she showed great composure and pulled off some amazing saves, showing off safe hands. Eventually a Julie Nelson free kick caused chaos in the Sion Swifts box and was eventually dealt with.

Next a wonderful free kick by Sion’s Naomi McLaughlin was expertly tipped over the bar by Harvey-Clifford. Strikers went closest before half time with a low strike by Morganne Beggs which just went wide of the left hand corner. Shortly afterwards, Sion Swifts had their corner ball scrambled off the line. The half ended in stalemate as both teams cancel each other out.

The second half started the same with both teams playing well on the ground and showing lots of skill. Again, both keepers were solid and commanded their boxes well. A couple of great saves by Maddy Harvey -Clifford gave Strikers gain more confidence. Young Darcie McNeill started to grow in stature and set Amy McGivern up for a sublime finish. She threaded the ball through and McGivern superbly placed the ball in the top left hand corner. Keeper Ailey Tebbett had no chance.

Both sides had goal line scrambles afterwards as Sion Swifts pressed for an equaliser and Strikers were hungry for more. However, the game ended a close 1 nil and Crusaders Strikers exacted revenge for the previous Cup defeat and took all 3 league points.

Pictures by Ephy McConnell

