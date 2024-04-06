Player of the Month award for March is nice but I want to add more silverware to my collection, says Linfield ace Kyle McClean

Linfield midfielder Kyle McClean has won the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month prize for March.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 6th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
McClean scored four goals in the month, scoring doubles against Newry City in the league and Glentoran in the Irish Cup semi-final.

He also helped the Blues to BetMcLean Cup glory with a fine performance in the final against Portadown.

McClean said: "I'm delighted to win this award for the first time. I'd like to thank Dream Spanish Homes and the Football Writers for this prize.

NIFWA Chairman Michael Clarke presents Linfield's Kyle McClean with the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month trophy for MarchNIFWA Chairman Michael Clarke presents Linfield's Kyle McClean with the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month trophy for March
"I'm really enjoying my football this season. It's nice to be amongst the goals - hopefully I can score a few more before the end of the season, but the most important thing is we add more silverware to our collection."

