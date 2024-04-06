Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McClean scored four goals in the month, scoring doubles against Newry City in the league and Glentoran in the Irish Cup semi-final.

He also helped the Blues to BetMcLean Cup glory with a fine performance in the final against Portadown.

McClean said: "I'm delighted to win this award for the first time. I'd like to thank Dream Spanish Homes and the Football Writers for this prize.

NIFWA Chairman Michael Clarke presents Linfield's Kyle McClean with the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month trophy for March