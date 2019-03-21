PLAYER RATINGS: Northern Ireland v Estonia EURO 2020 Quailifer

News Letter Sport gives the Northern Ireland players ratings for the UEFA 2020 Qualifier against Estonia at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.
Goals from Niall McGinn and a penalty from Steven Davis sealed a 2-0 win for Michael O'Neill's side.
The victory means they get their campaign off to a winning start before the face Belarus in Belfast on Sunday.
Peacock - Farrell: Solid throughout but did not have much to save or do. Decent display 7
Lewis: Likes to get forward and made a great surging run in first half. One for the future 7
Evans: Cool and composed as always in the first half. Rolls Royce of a defender. 7
Saville: Quiet in first half but more involved in the second. Did well. 7
McGinn: Good chance in opening minutes but was off target. Great finish in the 56th minute to give NI the lead. 7
Davis: Roamed the midfield with his usual intelligence and endeavour and hit his penalty well to seal a 2-0 victory. 8
Lafferty :Looked up for encounter from the start. Taken off in second half. 7
Dallas: Full of energy and likes to get involved. Good game from the Leeds man. 7
Jones: Long run in first half and looked lively. Kept going after the break and kept the Estonia defence busy. 7
McNair: Started well but how he missed that chance in the 19th minute from four yards is anyone's guess. Some great runs in the second half. 7
Cathcart: Strong and steady throughout the first half and rarely troubled. Under no real pressure. 7
Subs:
Magennis for Lafferty 75mins: Had great chance to make it 3-0 but shot straight at the keeper.Did well off the bench.7
Ferguson for Jones 81mins: Did well when he came on and looked lively. 7
McLaughlin for McGinn:84mins: Little tome to impress 7