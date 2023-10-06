Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Glens travel across the city to face Linfield at Windsor Park as they aim to record their first Premiership win at the fourth attempt.

Warren Feeney's men have suffered defeats to Coleraine and Carrick Rangers, as well as drawing against Dungannon Swifts in their last three games.

However, Gregg remarked that recent form "goes out the window" when derby fixtures roll around.

Windsor Park hosts the first Big Two derby between Linfield and Glentoran this evening

“I only came in last January. I got a feel for it, there is great rivalry between the clubs.

“It’s a fixture where form goes out of the window.

"Both teams know what’s at stake.

“It will be a very competitive game, it comes down to both teams wanting to win a game of football, but we’ll be ready both mentally and physically.

“There will be a big crowd there, but that’s why you want to be at clubs like Glentoran and Linfield – you want to be involved in big games like this.

“There is no bigger game in Irish League football.

“Everyone who starts should take pride in playing in a game like that.

“I don’t know if we’ll have anyone back. We’ll not make the decision until Thursday or even Friday morning."

Glentoran – like Linfield – had joy in the BetMcLean Cup through the week as they ran out 2-0 victors against Dollingstown at The Oval.

The fixture allowed Feeney to make several changes to his starting line-up but Gregg fully expects the big hitters to return to the fold.

He added: “Yes, there will be different personnel on show on Friday.

“A lot of the boys that played last Saturday were rested against Dollingstown.

“Again, you can only play what’s in front you and the lads did well.

“Friday will take care of itself.

“It’s frustrating because we’ve had so many players out injured this season.

“To be fair on the lads coming back (from injury), they are doing everything they can to help the team. Everyone is working hard behind the scenes.

“But every club is the same...every club will go through patches like that. It’s important we all stay together to get through it.

“We’ve got to stay focused on the next game and, in time, hopefully, we’ll start getting a few players back again.”

Teenage sensation George Feeney – the son of boss Warren – scored in the victory against Dollingstown and Gregg acknowledged the importance of seeing many young players playing for the first-team.

“It was all about getting into the next round,” he continued.

“There were a lot of changes made and the focus was on putting in a performance to get us into the next round.

“We were able to achieve that.

“Obviously, we brought in a lot of young players. It’s important for them to get a feel for what it’s like to play for a club like Glentoran.