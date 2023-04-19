The Villagers will compete at the top table for the first time since 2007 after Saturday's win at Dundela clinched promotion with two games to go.

Smith used Newry City as an example for his players as Darren Mullen's side look set to avoid the drop after being promoted last season.

"I am proud to achieve promotion as it's well documented that we aren't the biggest club in Northern Ireland," he said.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith spoke of his pride at leading the Villagers back to the top flight.

"On a personal level, I'm proud as manager to win the Championship with Loughgall.

"However, all managers will tell you that you're only as good as the players you've got at your disposal and we have a great group at Loughgall, as well as those behind the scenes.

"We know it's going to be tough in the Premiership but the players and staff want to go to the so-called big clubs and give a good account of ourselves.

"We will be in the Premiership on merit and you have to look at Newry City who look like they will stay up after being promoted last year.

"We won't change our style or anything like that. We will give it a good go and we aren't going up to go straight back down."

Loughgall were docked five points in the 2021/22 campaign for fielding Nathaniel Ferris in several league games, however, the striker had been registered before the January transfer window opened and was therefore deemed to be ineligible to play.

Smith's men would finish third and four points behind Annagh United who lost out narrowly to Portadown in the end of season relegation/promotion play-off.

With that in mind, Smith has credited his players from using that setback to their advantage this time around.

"We were disappointed in the last few seasons not to get promoted," he reflected.

"The administration error last season was gut-wrenching as we lost five points which would have made a massive difference to our season.

"However, we used that experience to come back better and stronger and it's a credit to everyone that we finished top of the table.

"A lot of hard work we do at training on a Tuesday and Thursday goes unnoticed and it's great to see the players reap the benefits."

Smith confirmed that Lakeview Park should be ready in time to host Premiership football but that Glenavon's home at Mourneview Park has kindly been made available as stand-by.

The County Armagh side has plenty of Irish League experience within its ranks and Smith believes recruitment will have to be 'right' for everyone involved.

"We are extremely thankful to Glenavon for allowing us to use Mourneview Park as a back-up," he continued.

"However, I've been told that the club are doing everything they can to get games played at Lakeview and they are confident all of that will be sorted.

"Our recruitment recently has been good and this summer we will do the exact same.