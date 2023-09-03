A first-half strike from the impressive Kyle McClean separated the sides at the break but Coleraine responded to level on 53 minutes as Jamie Glackin bundled the ball home from David McDaid’s cross.

However, the equaliser galvanised the visitors who restored the lead through Chris Shields’ penalty after McClean was brought down by Lyndon Kane inside the box.

The victory was sealed with less than twenty minutes remaining as Joel Cooper burst into the box and squared the ball for in-form Chris McKee who slammed home from close range.

Ross Oliver (far right) took charge of Linfield at the Coleraine Showgrounds due to David Healy serving a one-match ban for accumulating three yellow cards

It marked a return to winning ways for Linfield after last weekend’s draw at home to Carrick Rangers as boss David Healy watched on from afar after being banned from the dugout after picking up three yellow cards.

"I don't think it was comfortable,” Oliver said about the performance on the Ballycastle Road.

"Again, I thought we played well in the first half but it took us a wee bit of time to get going in the second.

"Their goal in the second half more or less kick-started us again.

"Certainly the last 30 minutes or so I thought we took control of the game.

"Everyone knows teams have off days, they're human beings not robots.

"Everyone was disappointed but Carrick did well last week, they worked their socks off for their manager after the disappointment they had in their last game.

"You have to take it game-by-game, and with the experience you have you know every team is going to give their all against you no matter where the team is in the league.

"If you're not on it you'll get found out and, unfortunately, that's what happened to us.

"The boys showed they have a strong mentality and they turned it around today at a place where it's very hard to get a result, any team will tell you that.

"To come away with the result we have is very pleasing."

Midfielder McClean would have a say in all three goals as his clever ball released Cooper for the third and Oliver was full of praise for the former St Johnstone’s man contribution.

There would also be a return from injury for Stephen Fallon as the midfielder was introduced as a second-half substitute.

"Kyle's been with us now for a while,” he added.

"When we signed Kyle, we knew what type of player we were getting.

"He's probably similar to the Stephen Fallon one where he's had to be patient and wait for his time.

"Now he's got his chance and he hasn't looked back since.

"Stephen returning is massive.

"Everyone in the league knows what he contributes to our team.

"It's good to see him back on the pitch.”

The Blues commence their County Antrim Shield campaign with a home clash against holders Larne on Tuesday night.

Oliver insists the fixture will provide minutes for those in the squad who need them.

He continued: "It might give us an opportunity to give some fringe players or some of the up and coming players a run out.