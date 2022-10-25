The Ports sit bottom of the senior standings with just a single point from the opening 11 league games, trailing Dungannon Swifts by three ahead of visiting Coleraine this weekend.

The news marks the end of Doolin’s return as boss to the club he enjoyed such a successful playing career with during the 1990s.

Doolin was appointed in January as a replacement for Matthew Tipton, with his interim position made permanent during May following success in protecting the Ports’ top-flight status.

Portadown have confirmed the departure of Paul Doolin as manager 'by mutual consent'

Portadown – four-time winners of the Irish League – managed to survive last season thanks to victory over the promotion/relegation two-leg play-off with derby rivals Annagh United.

Portadown Football Club’s official website issued a statement on behalf of Doolin.

“I wish to place on record my sincere thanks to the Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Directors, Backroom staff, the General Manager and all connected with the club for their help & assistance during my time at club and I’m grateful for the opportunity to manage one of my former clubs,” it read. “I wish the club all the best and hope they go on to achieve every success.”

The official Portadown club website included the following statement: “Portadown Football Club thank Paul Doolin for his efforts during his time as manager and wish him well for the future.”

