Portadown have taken their summer recruitment up to the tally of nine after completing deals for two more arrivals.

Niall Currie's side first announced the permanent signing of Eamon Fyfe from Coleraine for an undisclosed fee.

The 26 year old striker is no stranger to Ports fans after spending last season on loan at the club from the Bannsiders and contributed 24 goals in 45 games as the Glenravel native more than played his part in Niall Currie’s men sealing the Playr-Fit Championship and Mid Ulster Cup, as well as reaching the BetMcLean Cup final.

Fyfe's performances meant he was nominated for the 2023/24 Ulster Footballer of the Year Championship Player of the Year, as well as being named in the NIFWA Championship Team of the Year.

Eamon Fyfe has made a permanent switch to Portadown from Coleraine for an undisclosed fee

"It’s been a drawn out process but we’re delighted to finally get Eamon over the line and here on a permanent basis," Ports boss Niall Currie told the club's official website.

"I can’t praise him highly enough as he turned down numerous offers whilst our board were in negotiations with Coleraine, he stayed true to his word and thankfully we got things sorted.

"A massive thanks to our board as this was a difficult negotiation which we’re delighted to have concluded, I’m happy to say that Eamon is officially a Portadown player for the next two seasons at least."

A few hours later, the Ports also released the news that Scottish defender Jack Duncan would also be arriving.

Ruaidhri Donnelly (left) has joined Cliftonville for the third time after his release from Glentoran

The 23-year-old started his career in the youth academy at Hibernian before loan moves to East Stirlingshire and Dunbar United.

The Edinburgh native was most recently with Tranent FC of the Scottish Lowland Football League who he joined in February, during which time he scored the winning penalty as the club lifted the Lowland League Cup with a penalty shootout win against East Kilbride in April.

Duncan told Portadown's website: "My agent had spoken to me about the opportunity at Portadown after talking with Cliffy (Adams), the assistant manager, and it was something I couldn’t turn down.

"I really enjoyed the game against Stranraer and getting to know the lads and staff, since then I’ve been chatting to the manager to get everything over the line and now can’t wait to get started and meet the fans.

"I’m looking forward to my first game at Shamrock Park."

Meanwhile, Ruaidhri Donnelly has eased Cliftonville’s attacking options after making a return to Solitude on a one-year deal.

A scorer of 67 goals in 178 appearances across two spells with the Reds, Donnelly returns following a four-and-a-half year stint with Glentoran.

The 32-year-old, who was also previously on the books at Swansea City, Tranmere Rovers (loan) and Gillingham, is set to be a part of Cliftonville’s Europa Conference League qualifying squad for the upcoming games against either Latvian outfit FK Auda or B36 of the Faroe Islands.

Jim Magilton’s side have lost strikers Sam Ashford, Ronan Hale and Ben Wilson after last season’s Irish Cup triumph as they aim to add reinforcements in the attacking areas of the pitch.