​Portadown grabbed a last-gasp winner off Ben Wylie to turn the tables at Shamrock Park and see off in-form Dungannon Swifts.

​Friday night’s dramatic derby featured visiting Swifts on target before the break thanks to Danny Wallace’s finish from a Leo Alves corner-kick.

However, Ahu Obhakhan’s close-range goal to convert Steven McCullough’s low cross after the interval left the sides level

And – having lost to Glentoran in added time and secured a draw against Linfield in the last seconds – Portadown produced another home thriller thanks to Wylie’s header to convert a Ryan Mayse corner-kick and secure victory for Niall Currie’s newly-promoted side.

Portadown's Ben Wylie (right) celebrates scoring off an assist by Ryan Mayse (left) on Friday at Shamrock Park with a dramatic 2-1 derby win over Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Portadown boss Currie singled out substitutes Mayse and Wylie for enjoying such a strong impact.

"Scoring a last-minute winner is always brilliant and we were on the end of one of those a few weeks ago against Glentoran so that's how football goes," Currie told BBC Sport NI. "Momentum is so important so that will give us all a lift.”

He added: "Dungannon were good in the first half, but we were disappointed with how we played. I thought we were quite wasteful in possession for large parts and were chasing shadows."

The Ports boss also highlighted the value of the equaliser.