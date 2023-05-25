The Ports – who were relegated from the Danske Bank Premiership last term – have swooped to land the services of Douglas who spent 12 years in a similar role at Ballymena United, where he evaluated all aspects of player performance and opposition analysis.

Furthermore, Douglas was a coach at Ballymena Youth Academy for nine years and held a position on their committee.

During his time on Warden Street, Douglas worked closely with David Jeffrey and Bryan McLoughlin throughout their stay with the Sky Blues, as well as under Glenn Ferguson.

Niall Currie (left) pictured with Davy Douglas, who has been appointed as Performance Analyst at Shamrock Park. Picture: Portadown FC

In a statement on Portadown’s official website, boss Niall Currie believes Douglas is ‘top of the tree’ when it comes to analysis as he looks forward to working with his new coaching staff member.

"Unfortunately Dean Crowe had to step down from the role and we knew how important the analysis role is so to get someone of David’s undoubted qualities, talents and experience working with David Jeffrey for the last six or seven years at Ballymena United is quite a ‘coup’ for us.

“What David brings to the table is unbelievable and every little advantage helps and this guy is top of the tree in regards to analysis, I don’t think people understand how important this is in the modern game now.