Ballymena United missed the chance to go to the summit of the Sports Direct Premiership as a late three-goal blitz gave Portadown a 3-0 victory at The Showgrounds.

After a goalless first-half, the Ports took the lead on 79 minutes as Josh Ukek broke the deadlock before the away end had a quickfire second to celebrate as Ryan Mayse found the back of the net.

The three points were secured with five minutes to go as Mayse provided a cross for ex-Coleraine striker Fyfe, who was left completely unmarked to dispatch beyond Sean O’Neill.

In a slow start to proceedings, Portadown had the first sight of goal as Steven McCullough’s corner-kick was cleared as far as Shay McCartan, but the ex-Ballymena ace was unable to repeat his heroics against Larne as he failed to find the target.

Ryan Mayse celebrates his goal for Portadown at the Ballymena Showgrounds

Just after Ben Kennedy fizzed a free-kick inches wide for the hosts, the visitors were guilty of spurning a major opportunity as Lee Chapman’s cross was headed wide by Fyfe with 26 minutes on the clock.

Three minutes later, Portadown were left even more frustrated as Fyfe laid the ball on a plate for Paul McElroy but the attacker fired off target with the goal at his mercy.

Portadown continued to have the baulk of the chances after the restart as Lee Chapman won the ball on the right flank and burst forward but his attempt from the edge of the Ballymena box went wide.

On 55 minutes, Niall Currie’s men had another opportunity as Ukek seized upon slack defending by the hosts but his near-post effort was kept out by the foot of O’Neill.

Ballymena began to up the tempo as Joe Moore had a strike blocked before Carson’s sweetly struck free-kick smashed off the crossbar – but Portadown stunned The Showgrounds faithful thereafter.

It started on 79 minutes as Portadown edged themselves in front following a swift counter attack as Ukek burst into the box and hit an effort beyond O’Neill.

Three minutes later, the visitors went further ahead as Mayse was played through on goal and he kept his composure to make it 2-0.

In a remarkable late spell, things got even better for the visitors on 86 minutes as Mayse provided the assist for Fyfe who made no mistake with a close-range finish.