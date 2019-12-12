Portadown to hold squad meeting over weekend game after Jerry Thompson tragedy

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton will offer his full support to any members of the squad unable to play this weekend in the aftermath of Jerry Thompson’s tragic death.

A team meeting tonight has been arranged by Tipton to help his players cope with the loss of someone who spent around 10 months at Shamrock Park and has long-standing links with a number of the current squad covering time together at previous clubs.

He spent this season with Danske Bank Premiership club Carrick Rangers and was listed on the initial teamsheet for Tuesday’s match against Glenavon.

The sudden death of the 24-year-old player on Tuesday sent shockwaves across the Irish League and tributes have highlighted Thompson’s popularity alongside the risks of the pressures of modern society and potential negative impact on all areas for any individual.

The Northern Ireland Football League confirmed the postponement of Carrick Rangers’ game this weekend against Cliftonville.

Portadown are scheduled to visit Ballinamallard United in a top-of-the-table clash within the Bluefin Sport Championship.

“Our condolences go out to Jerry’s family during this difficult time,” said Tipton. “As manager of this football club, I have a responsibility to every player here and it is something we will discuss as a group on Thursday.

“I’ve already been in contact over the phone with many members of the squad and people like Paddy McNally and Conall McGrandles, in particular, have connections with Jerry covering a number of years.

“The funeral is on Saturday morning so we must take into account the mindset any players might be in given everything this week and a funeral on the same day as a game.

“It is absolutely a decision each individual must make for himself but the players will have my full backing.

“We will discuss the situation with Ballinamallard United and NIFL after we speak together as a group at Portadown.”

Tipton has identified the growing impact of social media and other outside pressures on players in recent years.

“On a wider scale, as manager of a group of young men, I certainly can see a rise in certain pressures on my players,” said Tipton. “I always stress my door is open and I know it can be difficult for a player to talk about problems with his manager, given the dynamic in place, but we have a duty of care to offer support.

“The interactions on social media, as people not just footballers, can often have negative repercussions and it can create this need for online affirmation which can become harmful alongside other issues.”