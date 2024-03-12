Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ports' dreams of lifting the BetMcLean Cup were ended on Sunday as Linfield retained the trophy after a 3-1 win at Windsor Park.

To their credit, the Championship side were firmly in the contest until two goals in a five-minute spell before half-time killed their spirit.

Rhys Annett would seal the deal for the Blues with a close-range finish on 56 minutes but Portadown got a goal that their performance deserved as Eamon Fyfe headed in from Ryan Mayse’s cross.

Niall Currie wants another crack at managing in the top flight with Portadown

However, focus can solely be put on gaining promotion from the Championship as the Ports trail leaders Dundela by seven points, albeit they have a game in hand as we enter the business end of the campaign.

"We're in a situation now where we've a run of games that we have a total focus on," Currie said.

"I wouldn't take away any of our cup runs, even though I know some of our support and certain people would wish sometimes our cup runs hadn't been as busy but I wouldn't change a thing.

"I don't think I'd change a day at Windsor to come here and play in a senior Cup final, the Mid-Ulster Cup final win or the Irish Cup run.

"It's probably hurt us squad wise in regards to our league campaign but we've got everyone back now for the rest of the season.

"We've got a full squad and four or five guys who weren't available today so they'll be nice and fresh for next week.

"The Premiership is the only place to be.

"The Championship is a fantastic league and it's so competitive but there's no substitute for going to Windsor Park, the Oval, Ballymena, Coleraine or Glenavon.

"That's where I want to be and where the club needs to be.

"I have managed in the Championship for many years and the Premiership, so I've a mixture of both but the Premiership is the only place to be.

"It's no slant on the Championship as it's a tough, tough league but you want to challenge yourself against the best managers in the country and I want to do that with this club."

Portadown have already beaten Glenavon, Carrick Rangers, Loughgall and Dungannon Swifts in a variety of cup competitions this season.

With that in mind, Currie believes his squad are more than good enough already to compete in the Premiership but knows they have to dig deep to get out of the Championship this season.

He also believes the large fan base at Shamrock Park also deserves to travel en masse to the likes of Linfield, Glentoran, Cliftonville on a regular basis.

He stated: "I've said it many times but probably one of the reasons I came back to the club - when I was sitting in a really comfortable position - was the fans.

"I'd argue with anyone that outside Linfield and Glentoran, the fan base at this football club is as big as anybody's.

"I think we have a fan base to match Cliftonville, Crusaders, Ballymena, Newry and Glenavon.

"With that fan base, I think we are a top four club but obviously with full-time football and us being part-time, it's going to be difficult to close the football side of it.

"But there's no reason why this club can't be battling it out mid-table consistently in the Premiership and that has to be the programme until we ever go full-time and someone gives me a full-time job!

"If you said to me with the squad I have - and we've shown it this year - I wouldn't fear playing any of the bottom six teams in the league.

"We've played Carrick Rangers, Loughgall, Dungannon Swifts this season and I wouldn't fear any of them.

"We've too many players that we signed from the bottom six in the Premiership who have never played in the Championship.

"I did say when I came back to the club that I'd build a bottom six Premiership squad and we probably have done that.

"Unfortunately, I think a lot of them have had an eye-opener as to what the Championship is all about now.

"It's not the Championship of old as you've full-time players who are competing in it and Portadown has two or three other clubs in the division with the same budget.