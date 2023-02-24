The Ports improved their chances of a miraculous escape from the drop as they registered a 3-1 win against derby rivals Glenavon last weekend.

However, Dungannon were also victorious against Newry City last Friday night, meaning they are now level on points with Darren Mullen's side and 11 clear of the Ports, who are bottom.

Currie brought in Paul McElroy, Alan O'Sullivan and Cathair Friel as part of his January transfer window work and cites those acquisitions as giving them a chance to avoid relegation.

Portadown boss Niall Currie will be hoping for more of the same from his players as they face Dungannon Swifts

"My mantra is simple - I want honest players and teams," he told WeArePorts TV. "I've always been able to get there in the end but sometimes it takes a bit of time.

"I think our supporters understand we are trying to gel six or seven players into the team and it was always going to be painful playing the likes of Linfield, Larne, Glentoran and Coleraine.

"I think what they will have seen is that we can more than match the other bottom six teams.

"We are in a situation that we now carry a threat and we have goals in us.

"We created an unbelievable amount of chances against Glenavon but I must give special praise to the players because we had five defeats on the bounce.

"The Ballymena draw was a confidence booster as we showed we can compete with them and it was the belief we needed.

"Ultimately, the players have to give you honesty, endeavour and desire, and we have got a real heart and people who care in the team."

The Ports will go into the fixture without Josh Archer who is suspended and Currie hopes that another large home attendance can help his players get over the line.

"I think the squad is looking great and I'm hoping Alberto Balde will be back for this evening," he added. "It was a frustrating booking for Josh Archer against Glenavon and he's going to miss the game due to suspension.

"However, with his performance against Glenavon, we will give him the by-ball.

